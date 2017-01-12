Art Insights is hosted during the fall and spring semesters by SUU’s art and design faculty at the Southern Utah Museum of Art Thursday at 7 p.m. Students and community members meet to experience presentations and discussions by visiting artists and art educators from around the nation who share their work and insights. This is a free event and open to the public.

Mesquite Motor Mania 2017

The 2017 Mesquite Classic Car Show will be held Friday–Sunday at all participating hotels and casinos in Mesquite. There will be vendors, prizes, burnouts, drag racing, and over 800 cars. Admission is free. For more information, visit MesquiteCarShows.com.

Art on Main / Arts to Zion Tour

Start at the DiFiore Center and wander down the hill to the St. George Art Museum, continuing down Main Street to Tabernacle Street. Visit the St. George fine art venues, meet featured artists, and enjoy live music during St George’s Art on Main Gallery stroll Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit the Art on Main Facebook page.

St. George City 2017 Half Marathon Expo

The St. George City 2017 Half Marathon Expo will be held at the Dixie Center this Friday from 1 to 9 p.m. This is a public event. For more information, email kami.ellsworth@sgcity.org, or call (435) 627-4503.

“The Who Generation”: A Tribute to The Who at Casablanca Resort

This tribute band to British rock band The Who visually and sonically recreates the magic of the original band on stage in Mesquite at the Casablanca Resort. Tickets are $15–$35 and can be purchased at StarTickets.com. This is a 21 and older show. ID’s are required. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information, call (800) 585-3737.