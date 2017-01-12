Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide
This weekend’s Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features live music, auditions, comedy acts, and The Ultimate Outdoor Expo at the Dixie Center. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a full list of events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.
Children’s creative movement art classes
This creative-movement class for children provides an opportunity to develop movement and learning skills while using the imagination and exploring their playful spirit and dance as a beautiful and fun form of expression and communication. This class takes place Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Difiore Center. There is a $45 fee. For more information, contact Jennifer Wadsworth at difiorecenter@gmail.com, or call (208) 360-6255.
2017 Art and Studio Tour
The 2017 Arts to Zion Art and Studio Tour is a self-guided art adventure through our countryside. This annual event will be held Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets and maps are available at the Arts to Zion Showcase / Gallery 35 and at other selected locations. There will be live music and a silent auction in the gallery. All proceeds will directly benefit the artists and our art organizations. More information can be found at ArtsToZion.org.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” at Brigham’s Playhouse
“The Importance of Being Earnest” plays every Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online at BrighamsPlayhouse.com. For more information, contact Brigham’s Playhouse at (435) 251-8000.
Art Insights: Ben Kirkby
Art Insights is hosted during the fall and spring semesters by SUU’s art and design faculty at the Southern Utah Museum of Art Thursday at 7 p.m. Students and community members meet to experience presentations and discussions by visiting artists and art educators from around the nation who share their work and insights. This is a free event and open to the public.
Mesquite Motor Mania 2017
The 2017 Mesquite Classic Car Show will be held Friday–Sunday at all participating hotels and casinos in Mesquite. There will be vendors, prizes, burnouts, drag racing, and over 800 cars. Admission is free. For more information, visit MesquiteCarShows.com.
Art on Main / Arts to Zion Tour
Start at the DiFiore Center and wander down the hill to the St. George Art Museum, continuing down Main Street to Tabernacle Street. Visit the St. George fine art venues, meet featured artists, and enjoy live music during St George’s Art on Main Gallery stroll Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit the Art on Main Facebook page.
St. George City 2017 Half Marathon Expo
The St. George City 2017 Half Marathon Expo will be held at the Dixie Center this Friday from 1 to 9 p.m. This is a public event. For more information, email kami.ellsworth@sgcity.org, or call (435) 627-4503.
“The Who Generation”: A Tribute to The Who at Casablanca Resort
This tribute band to British rock band The Who visually and sonically recreates the magic of the original band on stage in Mesquite at the Casablanca Resort. Tickets are $15–$35 and can be purchased at StarTickets.com. This is a 21 and older show. ID’s are required. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information, call (800) 585-3737.
DJ Spinz at The One and Only
D.J. Spinz will be at the One and Only Friday night at 9 p.m. Dance the night away, have a few drinks, play pool, and have a great time! Contact The One and Only for more information.
Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Cedar City
Visit the only Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Utah, a real farmers market that sells only locally produced and grown fruit, vegetables, jam, bread, and other farm products. The event happens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the IFA parking lot. For information, contact Symbria Patterson at info@yearroundfarmersmarket.org or call her at (435) 865-6792.
Z-Arts Artist Reception for Sarah Hamingson
The Zion Canyon Arts and Humanities Council will be hosting an artist reception for Moab pastel artist Sarah Hamingson. Hamingson’s collection, “Building Clouds: A Journey From Canyons to Mountains,” is on display at the Canyon Community Center in Springdale until Feb. 12. In collaboration with the Arts to Zion Studio Tour, Z-Arts will host the reception on Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Joyce Hartless at joycehartless@gmail.com, or call (435) 772-3434 x 313.
Date night and family night board games
Every Saturday night at 7 p.m., go to Game Haven in St. George for a night of board games. This is a fun date night event or a family night event. Board game nights are free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 627-0616 or email stgeorge@yourgamehaven.com.
Wirelefant live at Zion Canyon Brew Pub
Wirelefant will perform at Zion Canyon Brew Pub Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. This is a free event and open to the public. Enjoy live music with a great meal at Zion Canyon Brew Pub. For more information, call (435) 772-0336.
The Body Rampant at Jazzy’s
The Body Rampant will perform Saturday, 8 p.m. at Jazzy Java in St. George. For more information, call (435) 688-9469, or visit BandsInTown.com.
Tribute to Elton John at Casablanca Resort
Kenny Metcalf has the voice and appearance of Elton John when he was young. From rhinestones to sequins, every detail of this show has been meticulously recreated. This show will be held at Casablanca Resort, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. This is a 21 and older show. ID’s are required. Ticket prices vary from $15–$35 and can be purchased at StarTickets.com. For more information, call (800) 585-3737.