Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide
This week’s Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features live music and comedy acts. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a full list of events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.
Children’s creative movement art classes
This creative-movement class for children provides an opportunity to develop movement and learning skills while using the imagination and exploring their playful spirit and dance as a beautiful and fun form of expression and communication. This class takes place Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Difiore Center. There is a $45 fee. For more information, contact Jennifer Wadsworth at difiorecenter@gmail.com, or call (208) 360-6255.
“Building Clouds: A Journey From Canyons To Mountains”
Moab pastel artist Sarah Hamingson will display a collection of her paintings in the Canyon Community Center Gallery through Feb. 12. The collection will be on display Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Joyce Hartless of Z-Arts at zarts@springdaletown.com, or call (435) 772-3434 x313.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” at Brigham’s Playhouse
“The Importance of Being Earnest” plays Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online at BrighamsPlayhouse.com. For more information, contact Brigham’s Playhouse at (435) 251-8000.
“The Laramie Project” at Eileen and Allen Anes Theatre
The SUU Department of Theatre Arts and Dance presents “The Laramie Project” Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. “The Laramie Project” tells the story of Matthew Shepard, homosexual University of Wyoming student, who was beaten and tied to a fence and died shortly after. This story is shown through the eyes of community members and their reactions to this horrible crime. “The Laramie Project” contains mature content, strong language, and sexual themes. This show will be held at the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre in the Beverley Center for the Arts in Cedar City.
“Five Women Wearing Same Dress” at Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre
The Department of Theatre Arts & Dance presents “Five Women Wearing The Same Dress,” Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. This classic performance is about five bridesmaids seeking solace in the bedroom of the bride’s sister. These very different women learn that they have more in common with each other than the bride as time goes on. “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” contains mature content, strong language, and sexual themes. This show will be held at the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre in the Beverley Center for the Arts in Cedar City. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for alumni with a card, and $5 for youth. Southern Utah University faculty, staff, and students enter free with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff are allowed one guest. To purchase tickets to theater and dance events, please call (435) 586-7872 or order online.
Dixie State University Celebrity Concert Series presents Steven Bues
“Mesmerizing … explosive … intelligent … he belongs on the world stage,” writes the Salt Lake Tribune about Stephen Beus. In the space of four months, the American pianist won first prize in the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition. He made his Carnegie Hall debut with the Juilliard Orchestra and James DePreist, playing Prokofiev’s Concerto No. 3. He will perform live as part of the Celebrity Concert Series at Dixie State University Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and can be purchased at the DSU box office by calling (435) 652-7800 or online. For more information, contact Susan Taysom at taysom@dixie.edu, or call (435) 652-7903.
“Oliver” at Heritage Center Theatre
DJ Spinz at The One and Only
D.J. Spinz will be at the One and Only Friday night at 9 p.m. Dance the night away, have a few drinks, play pool, and have a great time! Contact The One and Only for more information.
Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Cedar City
Visit the only Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Utah, a real farmers market that sells only locally produced and grown fruit, vegetables, jam, bread, and other farm products. The event happens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the IFA parking lot. For information, contact Symbria Patterson at info@yearroundfarmersmarket.org or call her at (435) 865-6792.
Standing Room Only open house at Center For The Arts at Kayenta
On Saturday at 2 p.m., tour the new Center For The Arts building in Ivins at the Standing Room Only open house. This event is free and open to the public. Sweet treats will be served. For information, contact Kathi Fox at kathifox@me.com.
Closure live at Zion Canyon Brew Pub
Closure will perform at Zion Canyon Brew Pub Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Enjoy live music with a great meal at Zion Canyon Brew Pub. For more information, call (435) 772-0336.
Rumble Night 2 at Jazzy’s
Date night and family night board games
Every Saturday night at 7 p.m., go to Game Haven in St. George for a night of board games. This is a fun date night event or a family night event. Board game nights are free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 627-0616 or email stgeorge@yourgamehaven.com.
Love, Sweat, and Tears live at Casablanca Resort
Love, Sweat, and Tears is a tribute to horn band of the ’70s featuring Marc Love with guest star Denise Clemente. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Casablanca Resort in Mesquite. This is a 21-and-older performance. ID’s are required. Tickets are $15–$25 and can be purchased at StarTickets.com.