Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide
This week’s Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features a women’s expo, couples pamper night, theater productions, art exhibits, live music, and more. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a full list of events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.
Tuacahn presents “Shrek The Musical”
Tuacahn presents “Newsies”
Brigham’s Playhouse presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Snoopy and the whole Peanuts gang are coming to Brigham’s Playhouse! Baseball, kites, Valentine’s Day, and a World War I flying ace all come together in the moments that make up life. This fun and energetic musical delights audiences of all ages. It is an average day for our average hero as he shows us the extraordinary in the ordinary. He is a good man, that Charlie Brown! June 8–July 15. Thurs.–Sat. 7 p.m. and a matinee Saturdays at 2 p.m. Infants and children under 5 years of age are not permitted. Tickets are $17–$23 and can be purchased online. For information, call (435) 251-8000.
DiFiore June gallery show: Jennifer Gubler
Jennifer Gubler is a freelance author and illustrator with a bachelor’s degree in studio arts and illustration from Southern Utah University. She loves pursuing her passion for children’s books by capturing colorful and lively characters through her art, inspiring people of all ages to want to read. This event is free and open to the public June 23–30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information, click here.
The Art of the “Jodeez”
Featuring the art of Jodi Fuller, Jody Gerber, and Jodi McGregor. This exhibit will show June 14 through July 25. For information, email zarts@springdaletown.com, or call (435) 772-3952.
Art Works Gallery presents “That Looks Sketchy”
The opening reception takes place Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Art Works Gallery in Cedar City showcasing drawings, studies, and sketches rendered in pencil, charcoal, pen and ink, and pastel by local and national artists. The exhibit shows Tuesdays–Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 23. For information, visit artworkscedarcity.com, email Linda Kiley at lindakiley@live.com, or call (503) 810-2958.
Mr. CP’s Jazz Jam at Even Stevens
Mr. CP’s Jazz Jam is at Even Stevens Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Not only does this business give back to our community, they have great food, great prices, and great entertainment and activities every week. For more information, click here or call (435) 251-6636.
Sunset on the Square showing “Storks”
Sunset on the Square will show “Storks” Friday at 6 p.m. The free family-based community event features movies under the stars in the heart of St. George at Town Square Park. Every event features booths, food, face painting, lots of prizes, and dancing before the movie starts. Movie starts at dusk. For information, click here, or call (435) 627-4000.
Blackhawk at Even Stevens
Blackhawk plays at Even Steven Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Not only does this business give back to our community, they have great food, great prices, and great entertainment and activities every week. For more information, click here or call (435) 251-6636.
DJ Spinz at The One and Only
DJ Spinz will be at the One and Only Friday night at 9 p.m. Dance the night away, have a few drinks, play pool, and have a great time! Click here for more information.
Game Night at Toadz
Zion Canyon Farmers Market
The 2017 season is Saturdays May 6–Oct. 14, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to noon on the lawn of the Bit and Spur Restaurant and across from the Switchback Grille and Holiday Inn Express. The market was developed to provide a place for local farmers, backyard growers, and producers to sell their goods directly to consumers, to educate the consumers about local farming and seasonal eating, to encourage and promote the use of locally grown farm products, and to enhance quality of life in southern Utah by providing a community activity that fosters social gathering and interaction. For information, visit zionharvest.org, or call (435) 772-0435.
Year-round Farmer’s Market in Cedar City
Visit the only year-round farmer’s market in Utah, a real farmers market that sells only locally produced and grown fruit, vegetables, jam, bread, and other farm products. The event happens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the IFA parking lot. For information, contact Symbria Patterson at info@yearroundfarmersmarket.org or call her at (435) 865-6792.
Women’s Expo Tour
Fun and shopping come together at the 2017 Women’s Expo Tour. Whether you’re a woman who enjoys networking, laughing, competing, shopping, eating, drinking, playing, or all of the above, the 2017 Women’s Expo Tour offers a variety of fun activities for everyone, guaranteed! For information and to buy tickets, click here.
St. George Opera presents Menotti’s “The Old Maid and the Thief” and “The Telephone”
Get ready for a night of fun and laughs with these two witty and hilarious operas by Gian Carlo Menotti, one where gossip, theft, vagabonds and more abound in what is thought to be a quiet town and another about a cell-phone-obsessed lady and her love. Don’t head for the hills, head for a seat at the opera and enjoy a night full of exciting entertainment with two superb operas (sung in English). Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $5–$15 and can be purchased at here.
Dick Earl’s Electric Witness at Zion Canyon Brew Pub