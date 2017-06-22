Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide

This week’s Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features a women’s expo, couples pamper night, theater productions, art exhibits, live music, and more. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a full list of events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.

Tuacahn presents “Shrek The Musical”

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek.” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on han,. and his name is Shrek. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, “Shrek The Musical” is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure directed by Scott S. Anderson May 26–Oct. 20. at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $29–$89 and can be purchased at tuacahn.org . For information, call (800) 746-9882 or (435) 652-3300

Tuacahn presents “Newsies”

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged “newsies” who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what’s right. June 2–Oct. 18. at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $29–$89 and can be purchased at tuacahn.org . For information, call (800) 746-9882 or (435) 652-3300

Brigham’s Playhouse presents “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”

Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Snoopy and the whole Peanuts gang are coming to Brigham’s Playhouse! Baseball, kites, Valentine’s Day, and a World War I flying ace all come together in the moments that make up life. This fun and energetic musical delights audiences of all ages. It is an average day for our average hero as he shows us the extraordinary in the ordinary. He is a good man, that Charlie Brown! June 8–July 15. Thurs.–Sat. 7 p.m. and a matinee Saturdays at 2 p.m. Infants and children under 5 years of age are not permitted. Tickets are $17–$23 and can be purchased online. For information, call (435) 251-8000.

DiFiore June gallery show: Jennifer Gubler

Jennifer Gubler is a freelance author and illustrator with a bachelor’s degree in studio arts and illustration from Southern Utah University. She loves pursuing her passion for children’s books by capturing colorful and lively characters through her art, inspiring people of all ages to want to read. This event is free and open to the public June 23–30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information, click here.

The Art of the “Jodeez”

Featuring the art of Jodi Fuller, Jody Gerber, and Jodi McGregor. This exhibit will show June 14 through July 25. For information, email zarts@springdaletown.com, or call (435) 772-3952.

Art Works Gallery presents “That Looks Sketchy”