This weekend’s Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features live music, auditions, comedy acts, and The Ultimate Outdoor Expo at the Dixie Center. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a full list of events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.



Post Nothing with Handshank and Nevermind at Jazzy’s

Post Nothing will perform with Handshank and Nevermind Thursday at 7 p.m. at Jazzy Java in St. George. There is a $5 cover charge. For more information, call (435) 688-9469.

2017 W.O.R.C.S Off Road

Kick off the new year with at the opening round of the 2017 W.O.R.C.S. season. The largest and most exciting off-road racing series in the world will be in Mesquite through Sunday starting Thursday at 4 p.m. Motorcycles and ATV’s only. Experience the thrill of off-road racing. First-time W.O.R.C.S. racers will get half-off one race fee (must mention this add to qualify for discount). There is something for the whole family at W.O.R.C.S. Gate fees are $10 per person per day, $20 per weekend pass, $15 weekend pass for youth ages 12 and under, and free for seniors over 65 and military personnel with ID. For more information, entry fees, and weekend schedule, visit MesquiteMX.com, call (435) 635-1597, or email info@offroadsportsllc.com. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities available. Please contact us for more information and bring your business to the true grass roots of the sport. Ultimate Outdoor Expo .com The Ultimate Outdoor Expo is sure to please everyone. It will showcase the latest in outdoor enjoyment with RV’s, fishing and camping equipment, outdoor enthusiast vendors with interactive demonstrations, and much more. There are activities designed for kids, teens, and adults. Bring the whole family, participate, and have a fun day together. Demonstrations and vendors will be at the Dixie Center. Admission costs are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (over 60), $5 for kids (8–12), and free for all children under 8. All tickets will be sold at the door inside the Dixie Center. The Ultimate Outdoor Expo will be held Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. For more information, go to DixieCenter

The Comedy Machine at the Casablanca Resort

The Comedy Machine will be at the Casablanca in Mesquite, Friday at 8:30 p.m. See top comics from all over the United States perform live in this hilarious act every first Friday of the month. This is a 21 and older show. Please bring your ID’s. Tickets are $15–$25 and can be purchased at StarTickets.com. For more information, contact Mesquite Gaming at (877) 438-2929.