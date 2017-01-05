Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide
This weekend’s Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features live music, auditions, comedy acts, and The Ultimate Outdoor Expo at the Dixie Center. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a full list of events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.
Post Nothing with Handshank and Nevermind at Jazzy’s
Post Nothing will perform with Handshank and Nevermind Thursday at 7 p.m. at Jazzy Java in St. George. There is a $5 cover charge. For more information, call (435) 688-9469.
2017 W.O.R.C.S Off Road
Kick off the new year with at the opening round of the 2017 W.O.R.C.S. season. The largest and most exciting off-road racing series in the world will be in Mesquite through Sunday starting Thursday at 4 p.m. Motorcycles and ATV’s only. Experience the thrill of off-road racing. First-time W.O.R.C.S. racers will get half-off one race fee (must mention this add to qualify for discount). There is something for the whole family at W.O.R.C.S. Gate fees are $10 per person per day, $20 per weekend pass, $15 weekend pass for youth ages 12 and under, and free for seniors over 65 and military personnel with ID. For more information, entry fees, and weekend schedule, visit MesquiteMX.com, call (435) 635-1597, or email info@offroadsportsllc.com. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities available. Please contact us for more information and bring your business to the true grass roots of the sport.
Ultimate Outdoor Expo
The Comedy Machine at the Casablanca Resort
The Comedy Machine will be at the Casablanca in Mesquite, Friday at 8:30 p.m. See top comics from all over the United States perform live in this hilarious act every first Friday of the month. This is a 21 and older show. Please bring your ID’s. Tickets are $15–$25 and can be purchased at StarTickets.com. For more information, contact Mesquite Gaming at (877) 438-2929.
DJ Spinz at The One and Only
D.J. Spinz will be at the One and Only Friday night at 9 p.m. Dance the night away, have a few drinks, play pool, and have a great time! Contact The One and Only for more information.
Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Cedar City
Visit the only Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Utah, a real farmers market that sells only locally produced and grown fruit, vegetables, jam, bread, and other farm products. The event happens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the IFA parking lot. For information, contact Symbria Patterson at info@yearroundfarmersmarket.org or call her at (435) 865-6792.
Auditions at Rattlin’ D Playhouse in Hurricane
Rattlin’ D Playhouse in Hurricane is holding auditions for it’s Valentine production. It is an original musical revue featuring songs and sketches about love. All performers will be paid. Rattlin’ D Playhouse is seeking performers 16 years of age or older. Come prepared with two contrasting musical selections and a humorous monologue. The auditions will be held at Diamond Ranch Academy on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. by appointment. Show dates will be Feb. 3–25. For more information, go to Rattlin’ D Playhouse Facebook page.
Z-Arts! Artist Reception for the Basket Show at Canyon Community Center
Z-Arts is holding an artist reception for the Basket Show at the Canyon Community Center in Springdale Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about this reception, contact Canyon Community Center at (435) 772-3434.
Many Miles live at Zion Canyon Brew Pub
Many Miles will perform at Zion Canyon Brew Pub Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. This is a free event and open to the public. Enjoy live music with a great meal at Zion Canyon Brew Pub. For more information, call (435) 772-0336.
Cleo with No Robot and Wired For Havoc at Jazzy’s
Cleo will perform live music with No Robot and Wired For Havoc Thursday at 7 p.m. at Jazzy Java in St. George. There is a $5 cover charge. For more information, call (435) 688-9469.
Improv Dixie Live
Improv Dixie Live will perform Saturday at 7 p.m. at Even Steven’s. This is a family-friendly event and free to the public. Enjoy a great meal from Even Steven’s, help out your community, and enjoy a fun interactive show. Visit TSBTC.org to learn more.
Date night and family night board games
Every Saturday night at 7 p.m., go to Game Haven in St. George for a night of board games. This is a fun date night event or a family night event. Board game nights are free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 627-0616 or email stgeorge@yourgamehaven.com.