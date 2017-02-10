March Southern Utah Writers Redrock Creative Writing Seminar, Poetry in The Park,Southern Utah Writers will host Rosemerry Wahtola-Trommer, Colorado Western Slope Poet Laureate Joel Long, and Tanya Parker Mills during Poetry in The Park and the Redrock Creative Writing Seminar during the weekend of March 4.

On March 2 at 7 p.m., a Z-Arts poetry reading will be given by Wahtola-Trommer at the Canyon Community Center in Springdale. The event is free.

Poetry in The Park will begin March 3 at 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. at Zion Park Lodge. The writing workshop includes a pass to Zion National Park as well as a guided nature walk in the park before the crowds arrive. Wahtola-Trommer will discuss “Metaphors Everywhere.” The workshop fee is $50.

The Redrock Creative Writing Seminar will be held March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Social Hall of the Pioneer Arts Complex in St. George. Faculty include Long, Mills, and Wahtola-Trommer. Prices vary. Registration is available at redrockwriters.org.

