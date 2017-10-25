Best.Expo.Ever! will be held Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dixie Convention Center. The event will feature over 100 vendors. Attendees can stop by the information booth each hour and enter to win gifts from vendors. There will also be gifts for the first 250 visitors each day and giveaways going on throughout October on Facebook @bestexpoever.

Tickets are $5. Seniors and student tickets are $3. Those 12 years and younger enter free.

For more information, email event coordinator Shelley Smith at expostg@gmail.com.

Articles related to “St. George hosts shopping expo in October”