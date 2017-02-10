🔊 Click to listen to story

By Bruce Bennett

St. George Musical Theater’s production of “Annie” continues to thrill audiences and breaks ticket sale revenue records since the theater’s comeback in 2014. Patrons are feeling the heart of this show, particularly because of our intimate space, the show’s heartwarming script, and the beloved songs. “Annie” opened on Jan. 19 and has had multiple sellout shows thus far and appeals to children, their parents, and grandparents.

St. George Musical Theater’s Rachel Parry noted that “Annie” is one of those rare shows that really has universal messages that connect with theater lovers of all ages.

“And we have a tremendously talented cast that has found all the nuances to make this show something special,” she said.

“Annie” runs Thursdays through Saturdays and Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Opera House in St. George. Tickets are $17–21 and can be purchased at sgmt.org or by calling (866) 967-8167. Purchase tickets immediately in order to insure availability.

