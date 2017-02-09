🔊 Click to listen to story

St. George pet store | Grand opening celebration at Lovin’ Arms Pet Center on Saturday, Feb. 18

As pet lovers themselves, Lovin’ Arms Pet Center in southern Utah understands the importance of high-quality foods and treats for your four-legged family members. At their pet store in St. George, they strive to carry only foods that are formulated for the best nutrition and digestibility that your pets will enjoy for a lifetime of health and happiness.

Lovin’ Arms Pet Center in St. George carries a variety of foods that are grain-free, and none of the foods they carry contain corn, wheat, or soy. Offering healthy pet food options for southern Utah pet owners is very important to Lovin’ Arms Pet Center, and they strive to be a healthy one-stop pet store you will love, offering only the best choices with all the good stuff and none of the bad.

Not only do they carry the best and freshest healthy pet food options but they also offer a broad selection of comfort items and treats for your lovable furry friends. They are your No. one pet store in St. George, Utah for top-quality toys, collars, leashes, and bedding. They also carry nutritional supplements for cats and dogs. And if you’d like to try their professional-quality, newly improved self-serve dog wash, they have everything you need to bathe your dog in a safe and sanitary environment.

Come check out Lovin’ Arms Pet Center huge new 4,000-square-foot location at 85 N 100 E (the old Rent-a-Video location) in St. George and give them a try today. Contact them at (435) 256-6767 for details, or visit them online at lovinarmspetcenter.com to learn more about all the great healthy products that are available for your four-legged family members.