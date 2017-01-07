🔊 Click to listen to story

There is plenty going on in downtown St. George this January to help you enjoy the cooler weather. With restaurants and art galleries around every corner, there is still something for everyone.

Art on Main/St. George Gallery Stroll

On Jan. 13, St. George visitors and residents can enjoy the Art on Main Gallery Stroll from 6 to 9 p.m. The Gallery Stroll is part of the broader Arts to Zion Studio Tours, which will feature galleries and artists from around Washington County. You can read more about the Arts to Zion Studio Tours on page 3.

Improv Dixie

Every second and fourth Saturday of the month, you can see live improv at Even Steven’s. From 7 to 10 p.m., the Improv Dixie comedy troupe will put on its family-friendly show, free to the public.

Georgefest

On the first Friday of each month, Main Street is transformed into one big venue for Georgefest. This event features artist and vendor tents, live music on both the main stage and the Jazz Garden at Ancestor Square, activities for all ages, and the food truck village.

