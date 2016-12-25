🔊 Click to listen to story

By Ashley Pollock

Beginning in January 2017, the Southern Utah Museum of Art, SUU, and artsFUSION will team up on select Monday nights to bring performing and visual arts to life for families in Southern Utah. The SUMA Family Arts Night Series will be held through April on Monday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m. The dates include Jan. 9, 23, and 30; Feb, 6, 13, and 27; March 6, 20, and 27; and April 3, 10, and 17.

These nights will focus on visual arts, theater, and dance. Activities will be created by student teachers in their respective disciplines. The evenings are for families to visit SUMA and participate in free artistic activities. This gives parents, children, and grandparents in the community many opportunities to create together.

“The SUMA Family Arts Night Series is a great example of how SUMA benefits so many members of our community,” said Alisa Petersen, Beverley Taylor Sorenson Endowed Chair of Elementary Arts Education at SUU. “SUU undergraduate students will gain valuable experience creating and teaching hands on arts activities which children and families will get to enjoy. We are planning to host multiple Family Arts Nights each month this spring, rotating through visual art, dance, and theatre experiences. The activities will be totally free and open to the public.”

“The SUMA Family Arts Night Series will give parents and children in our community many opportunities to experience the creative process together,” she said. “Participants will get to play, move, and make art based on what they see within the museum. It is our hope that this series will inspire families to continue exploring creative activities together at home after they leave the museum.”

More information is available at suu.edu/suma.

Articles related to “SUMA Family Arts Night Series offers events through spring 2017”