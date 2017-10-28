On Nov. 4, a runway fashion show and luncheon celebrating the legacy of Los Angeles fashion designer Eletra Casadei and her impact on the costume designs of Southern Utah University theater and dance department will be held at noon in the Southern Utah Museum of Art.

Members of the Cedar City and SUU community — including Cedar City Mayor Maile Wilson, SUU’s executive director of brand strategy Ellen Treanor, and executive assistant to the provost Aimee Uchman — are participating in a unique runway fashion show featuring the designs of Casadei and the SUU theater and dance department.

Casadei was an innovative and favored designer-generating buzz with her TD4, short for “To Die For,” prom dress designs created with teenage girls’ desires in mind. She created “prom parties” to kick off the fashion season, first-of-its-kind fashion videos showcasing her elegant gowns and original beaded and lace fabric designs. Her Casadei line embodied her fashion philosophy: to create a sense of Hollywood glamor that was affordable and made every woman feel beautiful.

Attendees will have a chance to participate in a silent auction and an opportunity to win various items at the event. Those unable to attend can still contribute to the scholarship by visiting suu.edu/giving and indicating that the donation is intended for the Eletra Casadei Legacy Scholarship. This scholarship will benefit SUU theater students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in costume design. Checks can also be sent to SUU, c/o Donna Law, 351 University Blvd. Cedar City, UT 84720.

Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight and can be purchased at the museum or at suu.edu/pva. A portion of the sales will go toward the Eletra Casadei Legacy Scholarship.

Articles related to “SUU holds benefit Eletra Casadei runway fashion show and luncheon”