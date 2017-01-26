SUU launches Professional Closet

🔊 Click to listen to story

The Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service and the Career Center at Southern Utah University have partnered to launch the Professional Closet, a new campus resource for students. The organizations have identified a growing need for professional wear among students and want to educate individuals on appropriate attire for opportunities such as job interviews, internships, career fairs, or networking events.

The new initiative was conceived by Donna Law, executive director for the Leavitt Center, during a trip to the state capitol. Law realized that students either didn’t know what to wear or did not have access to professional clothes.

“During our legislative intern training last year, we discussed appropriate attire,” said Law. “I could see, through their expressions, that some of the students didn’t have the professional attire they needed and acquiring those clothes may be unfeasible.”

The goal of the Professional Closet is to give every student the opportunity to make a positive first impression when they enter the professional workplace. The closet can help give them an additional competitive edge.

The Professional Closet is now accepting donations from faculty, staff, and community members. Donated items should be clean, in good condition, and professional. Donations can be taken to the Leavitt Center (SC 112) or the Career Center (SC 204) at Southern Utah University.

The following donations are needed for men: suits, dress slacks, dress shirts, business shoes, ties, belts, and cufflinks. The following donations are needed for women: uits with pants or skirts, louses and dress shirts, shoes, skirts, belts, and accessories such as scarves and jewelry, etc.

Operational details are still being finalized, but donated clothing will be available to borrow or purchase at a nominal fee. A grand opening fashion show for the Professional Closet will be held Jan. 27 at noon in the Sterling Church Auditorium in the Student Center on SUU’s campus.

