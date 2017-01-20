🔊 Click to listen to story

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets: City of Mesquite Animal Shelter

The City of Mesquite Animal Shelter is located at 795 Hardy Way and is open for adoptions Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. Please call (702) 346-7415 during these hours to speak to the front desk, or visit mesquiteanimalshelter.petfinder.com. Animal Control may be reached by phone or voicemail at (702) 346-5268. Below are the pets currently available for adoption from the shelter.

Moshi

Moshi was found as a stray. She went into a foster home for approximately 3 months to have a litter of kittens and have them weaned. This was 10 weeks ago. She is now ready to be adopted to a loving family. She is very friendly and loves affection although she is a bit shy due to all of the changes in her life. She needs to gain weight from nursing the kittens, but she is still a beautiful little lady.

Crystal

Crystal was found as a stray. She was not used to being picked up or held when she first arrived, but has learned to trust people and follows well. She also comes when she is called. She loves sitting next to people and on laps. She is not familiar with playing with toys but shows interest in them. Crystal will need a quiet home, secure yard and preferably someone that is home with her most of the time. She gets along with the other dogs.

Dudley

Dudley was found as a stray but is very friendly and used to being around people. Dudley behaves okay on a leash and just adores attention. Dudley knows some commands like “sit” and will follow his next owner around. Dudley will need a secure fenced yard, because he may wander looking for adventures.

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets: P.A.W.S Adoption Center

PAWS Adoption Center is located at 1125 W 1130 N in St. George. Please submit an application at dixiepaws.org. Call (435) 688-9748, or email officepaws@gmail.com. All pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and current on vaccinations.

Spook

Spook is a wonderful senior cat who is over 10 years old. He’s been at PAWS since October and is more than ready to find a family who will love him always and forever. He is litter-box trained, neutered, and up to date on his vaccinations. Spook gets along with the other cats at PAWS. Come into our adoption center and meet this sweetheart.

Daisy

Daisy is a 5-year-old DSH tuxedo. She came to PAWS in December from a city shelter. Daisy is a very sweet girl who loves to lay in laps. She is litter-box trained, spayed, and up to date on vaccinations. Daisy is currently in a foster home with two dogs, so we know she’ll be okay living with calm dogs.

Simon

Simon is a 7-month-old DSH orange tabby. He came to PAWS in December from a city shelter. Simon loves to cuddle and receive attention. He gets along with the other cats at PAWS and will be a great addition to any family. Simon is litter-box trained, neutered, and up to date on vaccinations. Come into our adoption center and meet this great kitten!

Willis

Meet Willis. He is roughly 5 years old and is a male pit/boxer mix. He loves to play fetch with ropes or tennis balls, but his favorite thing is dog bones! His personality is amazing! He is very mellow and laid back. He likes sleeping in in the mornings and going to bed early at night. Willis has never had the opportunity to live in a house in his entire life, so we are looking for an exceptionally wonderful forever home for him. He needs a family that will spoil him rotten and love him forever. If you have room in your heart and your home for this sweetheart, please contact PAWS.

Bucky

Bucky is a 6-year-old Chihuahua/Jack Russell mix. He is such a cute little guy. He has had some of his teeth pulled since this picture. It seems that Bucky hasn’t been treated very well by someone in his past, so he is extremely shy and scared but has not been nippy at all. He just runs away and hides. He will need a quiet home with a secure back yard and someone with a lot of patience. The sooner he can get into a home, the better. We know he will make a great companion once he starts to feel more comfortable.