The USA Pickleball Association West Regional Tournament will be held at the Fields at Little Valley recreational complex in St. George April 20–22.

“The Fields at Little Valley pickleball complex is a state of the art facility — truly something special,” said Bob Klarich, tournament director and St. George resident. Klarich noted that Little Valley is the only public outdoor complex in the country with 24 courts.

“It has excellent lighting for night play, stadium seating on select courts for special events like our regionals, a sound system with speakers at many of the 24 courts, and plenty of shade for spectators,” Klarich said.

Klarich said he expects approximately 450 participants to compete in three different age-group categories: 19 and older, 50 and older, and 65 and older. Within those age group categories, there are skill-level categories as well as singles and doubles teams.

Kevin Lewis, director of the St. George Area Sports Commission, said events like the regionals make for a great introduction to the St. George area.

“What a great investment these courts have been – not only in terms of the local players who utilize them, but also our out-of-town guests who come from all over the region,” Lewis said.

