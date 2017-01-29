🔊 Click to listen to story

On Feb. 9, the Utah Nonprofits Association will host the first of three workshop credential training sessions focused on board governance. The session is part of the Utah Nonprofits Association’s most comprehensive training program yet, the Nonprofit Organizational Credential program, launched in 2015. The credential program offers nine unique badges (sessions) based on best practices designed for nonprofit leaders, staff, and board members to create success and sustainability. These badges are highly interactive and provide plug-and-play applications with tools organizations can implement immediately.

Upon completion of all nine badges, an organization will receive the Utah Nonprofits Association Organizational Credential, which provides donors and volunteers a way to identify nonprofits that stand out in efficiency and impact. The nine badges represent the components of a holistic, well run nonprofit.

Through discussion format, this badge will provide the following knowledge and tools for effective board governance:

—Creating and supporting an active, engaged board. —Orienting and providing ongoing training to board members on their roles and responsibilities. —Using the board to build public understanding and trust. —Ensuring that bylaws and policies and procedures align with and inform how an organization’s work is done. —Providing financial oversight and monitoring to an organization. —Setting organizational goals and assessing performance. —Successfully building a partnership between the board and the CEO (as applicable)

Training details

Feb. 9

Doors Open at 8:45 a.m.

Training: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: DXATC Emergency Response Training Center, 610 S. Airport Road Room, St. George, UT 84770

Feb. 23

Doors Open at 8:45 a.m.

Training: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: DXATC Emergency Response Training Center, 610 S. Airport Road Room, St. George, UT 84770

(Implementation):

May. 23

Doors Open at 8:45 a.m.

Training: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: DXATC Emergency Response Training Center, 610 S. Airport Road Room, St. George, UT 84770

The training sessions will be presented by Rebecca Glathar, who has a bachelor’s degree in International Development from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in European Politics from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom. She has worked in the nonprofit field for the past 10 years, serving in positions from volunteer coordinator to executive director of various nonprofit organizations including United Way of Utah County and the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Utah. Glathar has also served on multiple local, state, and national boards and advisory councils. Her primary experiences in nonprofit work have been in health and mental health care and education fields. In addition to her work experience with nonprofits, Glathar has volunteered with many local nonprofit organizations including the English Skills Learning Center, Polizzi Clinic, Disability Law Center, and Utah Council for Citizen Diplomacy.

The cost is $150 for Utah Nonprofits Association members and $300 for nonmembers. A light breakfast will be served. Registration can be completed online at utahnonprofits.org. Registered participants should contact Brooke Dimond, professional development director, at bdimond@utahnonprofits.org or (801) 596-1800 to confirm all attendees.

