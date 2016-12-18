🔊 Click to listen to story

Utah State Parks will kick off its official 60th anniversary celebrations in southern Utah Jan. 1 with First Day Hikes at Dead Horse Point State Park and Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park. There will also be three First Day Hikes at Antelope Island State Park. Participants should check temperature and weather conditions before they come and gear up accordingly. If weather is severe, participants should check individual park websites and Facebook pages for notice of cancellation before heading out. Participants should remember to wear appropriate shoes and bring plenty of water and snacks.

The Ponderosa GPS History Hike at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park is a moderate 1.5-mile roundtrip hike over beautiful burnished sandscapes (and possibly snow) out to a grove of ancient ponderosa trees. Participants will learn what was going on in the world when each chosen tree was a seedling. Proper gear for this hike will depend on weather conditions. If the day is relatively warm, sand will be loose and harder to walk through. If the weather is cold and wet, sand surface may be frozen and easier to walk on. It is also possible that there will be snow on top of the sand. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

Participants should meet up at the Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park Visitor Center no later than 10:45 a.m.

The Bighorn Overlook Trail at Dead Horse Point State Park is a moderate 3-mile roundtrip hike overlooking the red sandstone vistas that Dead Horse Point State Park is famous for. Hiking boots with good tread and traction are needed for this hike, because it may be icy. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

Participants should meet up at the Dead Horse Point State Park Visitor Center no later than 12:45 p.m.

