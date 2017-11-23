Over 100 youth soccer teams and up to 10,000 visitors from throughout the mountain west will come to St. George for the 14th Dixie Invitational Soccer Tournament Nov. 24 and 25.

The tournament attracts teams from Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, and Utah with players ranging in age from 6 to 19. The soccer squads compete across 13 fields in Washington County. Funds from the tournament help support the Southern Utah Soccer Association’s recreation league for youth ages 4 to 11.

“St. George’s mild temperatures in the late fall make it an ideal spot for a big event like the Dixie Invitational,” said Kevin Lewis, director of the St. George Area Sports Commission. “What’s great about this event is it gives folks from colder regions a taste of our beautiful area, and many times they choose to return with their families on vacation.”

“This event is unique within the state of Utah because Southern Utah is the only place where soccer can be played during this time of year,” Atkin added. “We offer premium fields and facilities for use during a time when all other facilities are unable to run due to weather conditions.”

A complete Dixie Invitational Soccer Tournament schedule and information on venues is available at southernutahsoccer.com/dixie-invitational.

Articles related to “Washington County hosts Dixie Invitational Soccer Tournament”