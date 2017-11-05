The Zion Trail Crew and Fire Management staff will remove waste from the evaporative toilets at Scout’s Lookout on two different days in November. Half-day closures will take place Nov. 6 and 9 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The operation to remove the waste requires the use of a helicopter, so safety precautions in the form of trail and road closures will be in effect.

On both days of the operation, Angels Landing and the West Rim Trail will be closed between the West Rim/Kayenta Trail junction and the Patio, just above Scout’s Lookout. Flaggers will be stationed on the scenic drive in the area of Big Bend for periodic road closures during flyovers. All traffic, including shuttle buses, will be delayed during the two days of operations.

Some alternative hikes during this closure period are Hidden Canyon and Observation Point Trails, which can be accessed from shuttle bus stop 7.

