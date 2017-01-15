🔊 Click to listen to story

Off-road adventurers are bringing their rigs to southwest Utah to explore the rugged 4×4 paradise of Sand Mountain during the 3rd annual Winter 4×4 Jamboree. Off-highway vehicle enthusiasts can explore more than 80 trails during the three-day event, set for Jan. 19–21 near Sand Hollow State Park.

Drivers will gather at the Washington County Fairgrounds complex for vendor exhibits, staging, and other activities, but the event itself take place across nearly 20,000 acres that were set aside specifically for off-road activity in the Sand Mountain Special Recreation Management Area.

“The trails get packed, and you can just feel the excitement in the air,” said Jeff Bieber, director of the Winter 4×4 Jamboree. “Each year the comments I receive from participants carry the same theme: that they had so much fun and can’t wait for the next event.”

The Winter 4×4 Jamboree is a noncompetitive trail-run event for high-clearance 4×4 vehicles. Trails are rated on a 10-point scale with a rating of “1” for graded roads easily traversed by most cars to “10” for roads traversable by only purpose-built vehicles. Trails used for the jamboree are rated from 2 through 10.

“This is a fantastic event for Jeep drivers of all levels and a great outing for the whole family,” Bieber added.

The Winter 4×4 Jamboree will also feature a 4×4 rodeo Jan. 19 at 4 p.m., a vendor fiesta Jan 20 from 3 to 9 p.m., and a dinner and raffle Jan. 21 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

This year’s Winter 4×4 Jamboree is expected to draw approximately 450 off-road vehicles, up from last year’s total of 320 and 200 in 2015. Bieber said he estimates 75 to 80 percent of the participants are from out of town.

“It’s great to have such a unique venue for a sport like this,” said Kevin Lewis, director of the St. George Area Sports Commission. “The St. George area is unique because it has so many trails concentrated in one location. There is plenty of room to spread out, but when you look around, the whole mountain is buzzing with energy.”

The nonprofit event is sponsored by the Desert Roads and Trails Society, which donates all proceeds to land use organizations.

The event is limited to full-size vehicles. All trails are day trips, and the price per trail is $40. Online registration closes midnight Jan. 15.

During the three days of the Winter 4×4 Jamboree, Sand Mountain Special Recreation Management Area trails will be closed to nonparticipants. Registration is available at winter4x4jamboree.com or facebook.com/winter4x4jamboree. More information is available at stgeorgesports.com, visitstgeorge.com, and utahpla.com.

