SOUTHERN UTAH WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SALT LAKE CITY UT

259 PM MST WED JAN 4 2017

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED A

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5

AM MST FRIDAY.

* AFFECTED AREA…THE SOUTHERN UTAH MOUNTAINS.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…STORM TOTALS OF 8 TO 18 INCHES.

* TIMING…LIGHT SNOW DEVELOPING TONIGHT WILL BECOME HEAVY AT

TIMES BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. SNOW WILL CONTINUE HEAVY AT

TIMES THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…THEN GRADUALLY TAPER OFF LATE

THURSDAY NIGHT.

* SNOW LEVELS…NEAR 7000 FEET TONIGHT THEN FALLING BELOW 6000

FEET DURING THE DAY THURSDAY.

* IMPACTS…SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL IMPACTS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING DUE TO SNOW COVERED ROADS. TRAVELERS SHOULD

BE PREPARED TO ALLOW FOR EXTRA TIME TO REACH THEIR

DESTINATIONS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW MEANS THAT SIGNIFICANT

ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. DRIVING

CONDITIONS MAY BE HAZARDOUS. USE CAUTION. KEEP A WINTER STORM

SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

FOR WINTER ROAD CONDITIONS FROM THE UTAH DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION, VISIT

HTTP://WWW.UDOTTRAFFIC.UTAH.GOV/ROADWEATHERFORECAST.ASPX OR DIAL

511.