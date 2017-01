🔊 Click to listen to story

Severe Watches and Warnings for Saint George: Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SALT LAKE CITY UT

301 PM MST WED JAN 18 2017

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM

MST FRIDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED A

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM

THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY.

* AFFECTED AREA: THE WASATCH PLATEAU SOUTHWARD ACROSS THE

CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MOUNTAINS.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS: NEW SNOWFALL AMOUNTS WILL RANGE FROM 4 TO 8

INCHES ALONG THE WASATCH PLATEAU TO 6 TO 12 INCHES ACROSS THE

SOUTHWEST PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHERN MOUNTAINS.

* TIMING: SNOW WILL BEGIN ACROSS THESE MOUNTAIN AREAS AROUND

DAYBREAK THURSDAY AND WILL CONTINUE AT TIMES INTO THURSDAY

NIGHT BEFORE TAPERING OFF AFTER MIDNIGHT.

* IMPACTS: WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT TRAVEL ACROSS

ALL MOUNTAIN ROUTES IN THESE AREAS INCLUDING US-6 OVER SOLDIER

SUMMIT, I-70 BETWEEN COVE FORT AND FREMONT JUNCTION AND THE

HIGHER PASSES ALONG I-15 SOUTH OF FILLMORE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS

WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW

COVERED ROADS. USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

FOR WINTER ROAD CONDITIONS FROM THE UTAH DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION, VISIT

HTTP://WWW.UDOTTRAFFIC.UTAH.GOV/ROADWEATHERFORECAST.ASPX OR DIAL

511.