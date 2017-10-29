The Zion Forever Project, the official nonprofit partner of Zion National Park, was invited as a featured partner at the Zions Bank Art Show, which will dedicate an entire gallery, located in its second floor boardroom, to feature artists whose works highlight Zion National Park.

Twenty-four pieces of art will be in the Forever Gallery along with the 10 local and world-renowned artists who created them. The show will take place Nov. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1 S. Main St. The show will feature hors d’oeuvres, dessert, and live music.

Featured artists displaying their works in the Zion Forever Project Gallery include Rebecca Livermore, Valoy Eaton, Kimball Warren, Carl Thomas, Susan Swartz, Frank Huff, Roland Lee, Steve Sheffield, Anne Morgan-Jesperson, and Jamie Love.

The Zion Forever Project has specific focus on the fulfillment of programs concerning sustainability, preservation, education, and visitor experience.

Zion National Park visitation has grown by more than 60 percent in the last several years, while federal support has been flat to declining. The Zion Forever Project provides funding and support for the park’s highest project priorities.

