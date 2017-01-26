🔊 Click to listen to story

Title: “The Turn” Author: Kim Harrison Series: The Hollows #0.1 Genre: Urban Fantasy Rating: 4.5/5 stars Release Date: Feb. 7, 2017

For all of you Rachel Morgan fans wondering if “The Turn” is worth picking up, the answer is an emphatic “Yes!” Even though the story takes place at least 50 years before “Dead Witch Walking,” it still managed to bring all the magic that made the Hollows series so great. Trisk was an amazing main character, comparable to Rachel. In fact, all of the characters in this prequel were great — don’t be surprised to see a few familiar faces along the way (after all, we are dealing with a few of the more long-lived supernatural). It was that infusion of old and new that made “The Turn” seem so special. It brought me back to when we first met these characters, and I now appreciate more than ever their individual growth arcs throughout the series and marvel at how far they’ve come. Notice I haven’t mentioned specifics? The surprise is half the fun! Although I’m sure you already have some theories.

I’m so glad Harrison decided to tell this story. “Dead Witch Walking” felt a little like jumping aboard a series already in progress, so it’s nice to see what came before, and I’d wager she’s been hoarding tons of notes for this backstory ever since that first book. It’s such a compelling segment of this world’s history. The basic premise is telling the tale of “The Turn” where a tomato-hopping virus kills off most of humanity and, as a result, the supernatural community comes out of hiding. It set the framework for the Hollows series, and I was super impressed at how many other creative ways Harrison found to tie the entire thing together. It was masterfully done, loads of fun, and everything a Hollows fan could hope for. I loved every moment!

After finishing “The Turn,” I feel confident that there will be more to come in this prequel saga. I, for one, cannot wait!

If you haven’t read the Hollows series, you’ll still enjoy “The Turn,” but that’s like taking a single bite out of a cookie and putting it back on the tray. “Dead Witch Walking” takes a little time to get going, but once it does, it doesn’t let up!

I’d like to thank Gallery Books, Kim Harrison, and NetGalley for the chance to read and review an early copy of The Turn.

