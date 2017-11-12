The Business of Art is a yearly seminar held at Dixie State University Nov. 17 and 18 featuring keynote speakers and presenters on how to make money from selling art. These speakers will teach how to use social media as a network to communicate and share exhibits, classes, and opportunities.

The seminar is intended to instruct about the business of selling art and turning a hobby into a career.

This year’s workshop will feature presentations by event director Kathy C. Cieslewicz, curator for the Sears Museum Gallery, and event founders Paul and Susan Bingham. Keynote speakers will be illustrator and painter Dilleen Marsh and visual artist Amy Jorgensen.

It costs $50 to register for the Business of Art. Prospective attendees can register at searsart.com.

