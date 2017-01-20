🔊 Click to listen to story

For those of us who graduated in the late ‘60s, ‘70s or even the ‘80s, we know the power of music. We lived in, I believe, the greatest era of music the world will ever know or see again. But then, I’m a bit prejudiced. Every generation believes their music was the bomb, right? CasaBlanca Casino and Hotel has delivered so many memories and excellent tribute bands from Vegas and beyond for the last several years. Every time I go, they seem to get better and better. This last weekend was no exception! If you’ve been to any of these shows, you already know just how incredible these tribute bands can be. Several of these musicians have played backup to some of the most famous bands in history. The Who and Elton John performed their biggest hits while we in the audience sang along or danced in the limited sold-out space next to our chairs.

The best part is that you don’t have to spend $50, $70, or even $100 to hear your favorite bands once again. CasaBlanca brings the best of these bands to us for as little as $15 a ticket. Their showroom doesn’t have a bad seat with exceptional sound and lighting. If you’ve seen their billboards or the ads in The Independent, you know the music wasn’t the only awesome event CasaBlanca provided this past weekend. “Motor Mania” draws more than 800 vehicles from around the nation, culminating in a sea of vintage vehicles, street rods, and hot rods. Burn outs, flame outs, and show drag competitions make for a car show like no other with thousands of spectators cheering on. It was bigger and better than any other year I’ve seen. If you were there, you already know. It’s always amazing to me to see the artistry and engineering genius that these guys and gals have created, polished to the nines in paint that looked like it was nine leagues under the sea!

You’ll want to make plans next weekend to see another legendary singer perform, Sir Rod Stewart performed by John Anthony, on Jan. 20. The weekend continues with Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, a kids’ favorite that’s free for all ages. Get your cameras out for the annual Hot Air Balloon Festival that same weekend, weather permitting, a spectacle of color against blue skies and desert panoramas. The following weekend will be incredibly special with their “American Trilogy” featuring Sinatra, Elvis, and Neil Diamond tributes, talent like Vegas without spending a fortune. So make plans now, and book earlier as these shows can sometimes sell out. Go to casablancaresort.com, book a weekend stay, and check out all the great entertainment yet to come. Or call (877) 438-2929.

