A jazz concert is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. With the support of Dixie State University’s music department and local smooth jazz radio station KWBR, the concert will be presented in the Eccles Fine Arts Center Concert Hall. Four times a year, free jazz concerts will be offered to the public that feature local jazz musicians.

Local jazz musicians formed a jazz group called the SG Jazz Collective. On Oct. 30, they will make their concert debut by performing jazz standards, original jazz compositions, and a variety of innovative jazz arrangements of famous TV and movie theme songs.

The concert is free to the public. Donations to help the mission of DOVE Center will be accepted at the door. Each concert in the series will provide 100 percent of all donations to DOVE Center.

More information is available at dovecenter.org.

