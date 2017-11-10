Things are changing in Hildale. The little town on the Utah/Arizona border, most widely known for its Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — or FLDS — dominant population, had several first with this most recent election.

For the first time, all of the seats up for election were won by individuals not affiliated (or no longer affiliated) with the FLDS church. The city council will now be made up of the three non-FLDS individuals who were just elected (Maha Layton, Jared Nicol, and Carlos S. Jessop) and the three FLDS city council members whose seats were not up for election.

Also for the first time, the town elected a female mayor. Mayor-elect Donia Jessop is a former church member. According to Jessop, the new city council mix should be a good representation of the city.

See other election results for southern Utah below.

Iron County Results

Brian Head Town Mayor

Dutch Deutschlander 18 (40 percent)

Clayton Calloway 27 (60 percent)

Brian Head Town Council

Lynn Mulder 36 (53.73 percent)

Reece Wilson 31 (46.27 percent)

Cedar City Mayor

Ryan James Durfee 1119 (24.37 percent)

Maile L. Wilson 3472 (75.63 percent)

Cedar City Council

Scott Phillips 3374 (39.95 percent)

Bruce S. Hughes 2264 (26.81 percent)

Ron Adams 2313 (27.39 percent)

Rich Gillette 494 (5.85 percent)

Cedar Highlands Mayor

Steven C. Swann 40 (65.57 percent)

Julie Brask 15 (24.59 percent)

Write-in Votes 6 (9.84 percent)

Cedar Highlands Council (2 Year Term)

Linda D. Stetzenbach 44 (43.14 percent)

Paul G. Starks 45 (44.12 percent)

Ben R. Jordan Jr. 13 (12.75 percent)

Cedar Highlands Council (4 Year Term)

Mike Brask 17 (14.53 percent)

Susan G. Allman 36 (30.77 percent)

Beth Joanne Gaines 43 (36.75 percent)

Pam Capone 21 (17.95 percent)

Kanarraville Town Mayor

Melissa Allen 16 (8.29 percent)

Randy Carter 106 (54.92 percent)

Write-in Votes 71 (36.79 percent)

Kanarraville Town Board

John W. Batty 104 (28.81 percent)

Betty Ann Gould 63 (17.45 percent)

Keith Williams 49 (13.57 percent)

Randy D Williams 107 (29.64 percent)

Write-in Votes 38 (10.53 percent)

Paragonah Town Mayor

Todd Robinson 102 (51.26 percent)

Constance B Robinson 97 (48.74 percent)

Paragonah Town Council

Joseph M. Barton 137 (42.55 percent)

Earl L. Olsen 185 (57.45 percent)

Parowan City Mayor

Preston B. Griffiths 555 (55.56 percent)

Donald G. Landes 444 (44.44 percent)

Parowan Council (2 Year Term)

James W. Shurtleff 875 (100 percent)

Parowan Council (4 Year Term)

James M. Harris 607 (33.39 percent)

Sharon Downey 434 (23.87 percent)

Patti Vesely 437 (24.04 percent)

Nate Thayer 340 (18.70 percent)

Kane County Results

Glendale Town Mayor

Kelly Lamb 78 (58.65 percent)

Write-in-votes 55 (41.35 percent)

Glendale Town Council

Deone M. Baird 76 (30.65 percent)

Jeremy J. Chamberlai 70 (28.23 percent)

David Maxwell 102 (41.13 percent)

Bigwater Town Mayor

David Schmuker 96 (100 percent)

Bigwater Town Council (4 Year)

Michelle Dufour 55 (33.33 percent)

Judah Schmuker 76 (46.06 percent)

Vincent Olson 34 (20.61 percent)

Bigwater Town Council (2 Year)

Merle Graffam 93 (100 percent)

Kane County Human Resource

Colleen F. Petullo 216 (7.78 percent)

Carol Sullivan 750 (27.02 percent)

Benjamin L. Beckstea 671 (24.17 percent)

Jeff Mosdell 1139 (41.03 percent)

Washington County

Springdale Mayor

Stanley J. Smith 181 (67.53 percent)

Mark Chambers 87 (32.46 percent)

Springdale Town Council

Randy Aton 222 (44.93 percent)

Adrian Player 172 (34.81 percent)

Richard L Praetzel, Jr. 100 (20.24 percent)

ST GEORGE CITY MAYOR

JON PIKE 5616 (72.27 percent) LANE RONNOW 2155 (27.73 percent)

ST GEORGE CITY COUNCIL

JOE BOWCUTT 3835 (26.85 percent) GREG ALDRED 2746 (19.23 percent) MICHELE RANDALL 4813 (33.7 percent) GREGG MCARTHUR 2887 (20.22 percent)

WASHINGTON CITY MAYOR

KENNETH F. NEILSON 1287 (55.86 percent) BEN L. MARTINSEN 1017 (44.14 percent)

WASHINGTON CITY COUNCIL

GARTH E. NISSON 1029 (23.65 percent) KURT F. IVIE 1044 (23.99 percent) DANIEL CLUFF 1177 (27.05 percent) DOUGLAS WARD 1101 (25.3 percent)

SANTA CLARA CITY MAYOR

RICK T. ROSENBERG 795 (100 percent)

SANTA CLARA CITY COUNCIL

KENNETH L. SIZEMORE 426 (25.04 percent) BEN SHAKESPEARE 534 (31.39 percent) CHRISTOPHER S BARELA 178 (10.46 percent) WENDELL R. GUBLER 563 (33.1 percent)

HILDALE CITY MAYOR

PHILIP C. BARLOW 71 (42.51 percent) DONIA JESSOP 96 (57.49 percent)

HILDALE CITY COUNCIL

JARED NICOL 109 (32.83 percent) EDWIN BARLOW 56 (16.87 percent) CARLOS S. JESSOP 61 (18.37 percent) MAHA LAYTON 106 (31.93 percent)

HILDALE CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL SEAT

JVAR DUTSON 111 (66.07 percent) ELMER L JOHNSON 57 (33.93 percent)

LEEDS TOWN MAYOR

WAYNE PETERSON 214 (73.04 percent) ELLIOTT SHELTMAN 79 (26.96 percent)

LEEDS TOWN COUNCIL

DANIELLE STIRLING 158 (31.04 percent) ALAN ROBERTS 127 (24.95 percent) RONALD CUNDICK 124 (24.36 percent) BILL LYTLE 100 (19.65 percent)

VIRGIN TOWN MAYOR

MATTHEW SPENDLOVE 204 (56.04 percent) JEAN MARIE KRAUSE 160 (43.96 percent)

VIRGIN TOWN COUNCIL

KEVIN STOUT 222 (31.14 percent) LEE BALLARD 148 (20.76 percent) LORI ROSE 157 (22.02 percent) JAY W. LEE 186 (26.09 percent)

DAV FIRE SSD