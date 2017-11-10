southern Utah election resultsThings are changing in Hildale. The little town on the Utah/Arizona border, most widely known for its Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — or FLDS — dominant population, had several first with this most recent election.

For the first time, all of the seats up for election were won by individuals not affiliated (or no longer affiliated) with the FLDS church. The city council will now be made up of the three non-FLDS individuals who were just elected (Maha Layton, Jared Nicol, and Carlos S. Jessop) and the three FLDS city council members whose seats were not up for election.

Also for the first time, the town elected a female mayor. Mayor-elect Donia Jessop is a former church member. According to Jessop, the new city council mix should be a good representation of the city.

See other election results for southern Utah below.

Iron County Results

Brian Head Town Mayor

Dutch Deutschlander                             18                    (40 percent)

Clayton Calloway                                  27                    (60 percent)

Brian Head Town Council

Lynn Mulder                                           36                   (53.73 percent)

Reece Wilson                                         31                   (46.27 percent)

Cedar City Mayor

Ryan James Durfee                                1119               (24.37 percent)

Maile L. Wilson                                       3472               (75.63 percent)

Cedar City Council

Scott Phillips                                          3374               (39.95 percent)

Bruce S. Hughes                                    2264               (26.81 percent)

Ron Adams                                            2313              (27.39 percent)

Rich Gillette                                            494                (5.85 percent)

Cedar Highlands Mayor

Steven C. Swann                                    40                  (65.57 percent)

Julie Brask                                              15                  (24.59 percent)

Write-in Votes                                         6                   (9.84 percent)

Cedar Highlands Council (2 Year Term)

Linda D. Stetzenbach                              44                 (43.14 percent)

Paul G. Starks                                         45                (44.12 percent)

Ben R. Jordan Jr.                                     13                (12.75 percent)

Cedar Highlands Council (4 Year Term)

Mike Brask                                              17               (14.53 percent)

Susan G. Allman                                      36               (30.77 percent)

Beth Joanne Gaines                                 43               (36.75 percent)

Pam Capone                                           21               (17.95 percent)

Kanarraville Town Mayor

Melissa Allen                                           16                (8.29 percent)

Randy   Carter                                        106              (54.92 percent)

Write-in Votes                                         71                (36.79 percent)

Kanarraville Town Board

John W. Batty                                        104                (28.81 percent)

Betty Ann Gould                                     63                 (17.45 percent)

Keith Williams                                         49                 (13.57 percent)

Randy D Williams                                    107               (29.64 percent)

Write-in Votes                                         38                (10.53 percent)

Paragonah Town Mayor

Todd Robinson                                        102               (51.26 percent)

Constance B Robinson                             97                (48.74 percent)

Paragonah Town Council

Joseph M. Barton                                    137              (42.55 percent)

Earl L. Olsen                                            185              (57.45 percent)

Parowan City Mayor

Preston B. Griffiths                                   555              (55.56 percent)

Donald G. Landes                                     444              (44.44 percent)

Parowan Council (2 Year Term)

James W. Shurtleff                                    875             (100 percent)

Parowan Council (4 Year Term)

James M. Harris                                        607             (33.39 percent)

Sharon Downey                                        434             (23.87 percent)

Patti Vesely                                               437             (24.04 percent)

Nate Thayer                                              340             (18.70 percent)

Kane County Results

Glendale Town Mayor

Kelly Lamb                                                 78               (58.65 percent)

Write-in-votes                                            55              (41.35 percent)

Glendale Town Council

Deone M. Baird                                           76              (30.65 percent)

Jeremy J. Chamberlai                                 70               (28.23 percent)

David Maxwell                                            102             (41.13 percent)

Bigwater Town Mayor

David Schmuker                                        96                (100 percent)

Bigwater Town Council  (4 Year)

Michelle Dufour                                          55               (33.33 percent)

Judah Schmuker                                        76               (46.06 percent)

Vincent Olson                                            34               (20.61 percent)

Bigwater Town Council (2 Year)

Merle Graffam                                            93              (100 percent)

Kane County Human Resource

Colleen F. Petullo                                        216            (7.78 percent)

Carol Sullivan                                             750            (27.02 percent)

Benjamin L. Beckstea                                 671            (24.17 percent)

Jeff Mosdell                                               1139           (41.03 percent)

Washington County

Springdale Mayor

Stanley J. Smith                                        181            (67.53 percent)
Mark Chambers                                         87             (32.46 percent)

Springdale Town Council

Randy Aton                                               222              (44.93 percent)
Adrian Player                                             172              (34.81 percent)
Richard L Praetzel, Jr.                                100               (20.24 percent)

ST GEORGE CITY MAYOR

JON PIKE 5616 (72.27 percent)
LANE RONNOW 2155 (27.73 percent)

ST GEORGE CITY COUNCIL

JOE BOWCUTT 3835 (26.85 percent)
GREG ALDRED 2746 (19.23 percent)
MICHELE RANDALL 4813 (33.7 percent)
GREGG MCARTHUR 2887 (20.22 percent)

WASHINGTON CITY MAYOR

KENNETH F. NEILSON 1287 (55.86 percent)
BEN L. MARTINSEN 1017 (44.14 percent)

WASHINGTON CITY COUNCIL

GARTH E. NISSON 1029 (23.65 percent)
KURT F. IVIE 1044 (23.99 percent)
DANIEL CLUFF 1177 (27.05 percent)
DOUGLAS WARD 1101 (25.3 percent)

SANTA CLARA CITY MAYOR

RICK T. ROSENBERG 795 (100 percent)

SANTA CLARA CITY COUNCIL

KENNETH L. SIZEMORE 426 (25.04 percent)
BEN SHAKESPEARE 534 (31.39 percent)
CHRISTOPHER S BARELA 178 (10.46 percent)
WENDELL R. GUBLER 563 (33.1 percent)

HILDALE CITY MAYOR

PHILIP C. BARLOW 71 (42.51 percent)
DONIA JESSOP 96 (57.49 percent)

HILDALE CITY COUNCIL

JARED NICOL 109 (32.83 percent)
EDWIN BARLOW 56 (16.87 percent)
CARLOS S. JESSOP 61 (18.37 percent)
MAHA LAYTON 106 (31.93 percent)

HILDALE CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL SEAT

JVAR DUTSON 111 (66.07 percent)
ELMER L JOHNSON 57 (33.93 percent)

LEEDS TOWN MAYOR

WAYNE PETERSON 214 (73.04 percent)
ELLIOTT SHELTMAN 79 (26.96 percent)

LEEDS TOWN COUNCIL

DANIELLE STIRLING 158 (31.04 percent)
ALAN ROBERTS 127 (24.95 percent)
RONALD CUNDICK 124 (24.36 percent)
BILL LYTLE 100 (19.65 percent)

VIRGIN TOWN MAYOR

MATTHEW SPENDLOVE 204 (56.04 percent)
JEAN MARIE KRAUSE 160 (43.96 percent)

VIRGIN TOWN COUNCIL

KEVIN STOUT 222 (31.14 percent)
LEE BALLARD 148 (20.76 percent)
LORI ROSE 157 (22.02 percent)
JAY W. LEE 186 (26.09 percent)

DAV FIRE SSD

AMANDA BALLIF 96 (18.53 percent)
Write-in 40 422 (81.47 percent)

