Things are changing in Hildale. The little town on the Utah/Arizona border, most widely known for its Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — or FLDS — dominant population, had several first with this most recent election.
For the first time, all of the seats up for election were won by individuals not affiliated (or no longer affiliated) with the FLDS church. The city council will now be made up of the three non-FLDS individuals who were just elected (Maha Layton, Jared Nicol, and Carlos S. Jessop) and the three FLDS city council members whose seats were not up for election.
Also for the first time, the town elected a female mayor. Mayor-elect Donia Jessop is a former church member. According to Jessop, the new city council mix should be a good representation of the city.
See other election results for southern Utah below.
Iron County Results
Brian Head Town Mayor
Dutch Deutschlander 18 (40 percent)
Clayton Calloway 27 (60 percent)
Brian Head Town Council
Lynn Mulder 36 (53.73 percent)
Reece Wilson 31 (46.27 percent)
Cedar City Mayor
Ryan James Durfee 1119 (24.37 percent)
Maile L. Wilson 3472 (75.63 percent)
Cedar City Council
Scott Phillips 3374 (39.95 percent)
Bruce S. Hughes 2264 (26.81 percent)
Ron Adams 2313 (27.39 percent)
Rich Gillette 494 (5.85 percent)
Cedar Highlands Mayor
Steven C. Swann 40 (65.57 percent)
Julie Brask 15 (24.59 percent)
Write-in Votes 6 (9.84 percent)
Cedar Highlands Council (2 Year Term)
Linda D. Stetzenbach 44 (43.14 percent)
Paul G. Starks 45 (44.12 percent)
Ben R. Jordan Jr. 13 (12.75 percent)
Cedar Highlands Council (4 Year Term)
Mike Brask 17 (14.53 percent)
Susan G. Allman 36 (30.77 percent)
Beth Joanne Gaines 43 (36.75 percent)
Pam Capone 21 (17.95 percent)
Kanarraville Town Mayor
Melissa Allen 16 (8.29 percent)
Randy Carter 106 (54.92 percent)
Write-in Votes 71 (36.79 percent)
Kanarraville Town Board
John W. Batty 104 (28.81 percent)
Betty Ann Gould 63 (17.45 percent)
Keith Williams 49 (13.57 percent)
Randy D Williams 107 (29.64 percent)
Write-in Votes 38 (10.53 percent)
Paragonah Town Mayor
Todd Robinson 102 (51.26 percent)
Constance B Robinson 97 (48.74 percent)
Paragonah Town Council
Joseph M. Barton 137 (42.55 percent)
Earl L. Olsen 185 (57.45 percent)
Parowan City Mayor
Preston B. Griffiths 555 (55.56 percent)
Donald G. Landes 444 (44.44 percent)
Parowan Council (2 Year Term)
James W. Shurtleff 875 (100 percent)
Parowan Council (4 Year Term)
James M. Harris 607 (33.39 percent)
Sharon Downey 434 (23.87 percent)
Patti Vesely 437 (24.04 percent)
Nate Thayer 340 (18.70 percent)
Kane County Results
Glendale Town Mayor
Kelly Lamb 78 (58.65 percent)
Write-in-votes 55 (41.35 percent)
Glendale Town Council
Deone M. Baird 76 (30.65 percent)
Jeremy J. Chamberlai 70 (28.23 percent)
David Maxwell 102 (41.13 percent)
Bigwater Town Mayor
David Schmuker 96 (100 percent)
Bigwater Town Council (4 Year)
Michelle Dufour 55 (33.33 percent)
Judah Schmuker 76 (46.06 percent)
Vincent Olson 34 (20.61 percent)
Bigwater Town Council (2 Year)
Merle Graffam 93 (100 percent)
Kane County Human Resource
Colleen F. Petullo 216 (7.78 percent)
Carol Sullivan 750 (27.02 percent)
Benjamin L. Beckstea 671 (24.17 percent)
Jeff Mosdell 1139 (41.03 percent)
Washington County
Springdale Mayor
Springdale Town Council
ST GEORGE CITY MAYOR
|JON PIKE
|5616
|(72.27 percent)
|LANE RONNOW
|2155
|(27.73 percent)
ST GEORGE CITY COUNCIL
|JOE BOWCUTT
|3835
|(26.85 percent)
|GREG ALDRED
|2746
|(19.23 percent)
|MICHELE RANDALL
|4813
|(33.7 percent)
|GREGG MCARTHUR
|2887
|(20.22 percent)
WASHINGTON CITY MAYOR
|KENNETH F. NEILSON
|1287
|(55.86 percent)
|BEN L. MARTINSEN
|1017
|(44.14 percent)
WASHINGTON CITY COUNCIL
|GARTH E. NISSON
|1029
|(23.65 percent)
|KURT F. IVIE
|1044
|(23.99 percent)
|DANIEL CLUFF
|1177
|(27.05 percent)
|DOUGLAS WARD
|1101
|(25.3 percent)
SANTA CLARA CITY MAYOR
|RICK T. ROSENBERG
|795
|(100 percent)
SANTA CLARA CITY COUNCIL
|KENNETH L. SIZEMORE
|426
|(25.04 percent)
|BEN SHAKESPEARE
|534
|(31.39 percent)
|CHRISTOPHER S BARELA
|178
|(10.46 percent)
|WENDELL R. GUBLER
|563
|(33.1 percent)
HILDALE CITY MAYOR
|PHILIP C. BARLOW
|71
|(42.51 percent)
|DONIA JESSOP
|96
|(57.49 percent)
HILDALE CITY COUNCIL
|JARED NICOL
|109
|(32.83 percent)
|EDWIN BARLOW
|56
|(16.87 percent)
|CARLOS S. JESSOP
|61
|(18.37 percent)
|MAHA LAYTON
|106
|(31.93 percent)
HILDALE CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL SEAT
|JVAR DUTSON
|111
|(66.07 percent)
|ELMER L JOHNSON
|57
|(33.93 percent)
LEEDS TOWN MAYOR
|WAYNE PETERSON
|214
|(73.04 percent)
|ELLIOTT SHELTMAN
|79
|(26.96 percent)
LEEDS TOWN COUNCIL
|DANIELLE STIRLING
|158
|(31.04 percent)
|ALAN ROBERTS
|127
|(24.95 percent)
|RONALD CUNDICK
|124
|(24.36 percent)
|BILL LYTLE
|100
|(19.65 percent)
VIRGIN TOWN MAYOR
|MATTHEW SPENDLOVE
|204
|(56.04 percent)
|JEAN MARIE KRAUSE
|160
|(43.96 percent)
VIRGIN TOWN COUNCIL
|KEVIN STOUT
|222
|(31.14 percent)
|LEE BALLARD
|148
|(20.76 percent)
|LORI ROSE
|157
|(22.02 percent)
|JAY W. LEE
|186
|(26.09 percent)
DAV FIRE SSD
|AMANDA BALLIF
|96
|(18.53 percent)
|Write-in 40
|422
|(81.47 percent)