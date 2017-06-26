Fire Weather Warning

Issued: 1:49 AM MDT Jun. 26, 2017 – National Weather Service

… Red flag warning remains in effect from noon today to 10 PM

MDT this evening for wind and low relative humidity and isolated dry

thunderstorms for fire weather zones 493 and 496…

* affected area… fire weather zone 493 central Utah mountains

and fire weather zone 496 color country mountains.

* Winds… southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

especially over ridges and around the western slopes of the

Tushar Mountains and Pahvant Range.

* Relative humidity… afternoon minimums of 10-15%, especially

in mid slopes and valleys.

* Impacts… gusty winds and low humidities will combine to cause

critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. Isolated dry

thunderstorms may also increase the threat for new starts and

locally gusty and erratic winds.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or are imminent. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.