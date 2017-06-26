Fire Weather Warning
Issued: 1:49 AM MDT Jun. 26, 2017 – National Weather Service
… Red flag warning remains in effect from noon today to 10 PM
MDT this evening for wind and low relative humidity and isolated dry
thunderstorms for fire weather zones 493 and 496…
* affected area… fire weather zone 493 central Utah mountains
and fire weather zone 496 color country mountains.
* Winds… southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
especially over ridges and around the western slopes of the
Tushar Mountains and Pahvant Range.
* Relative humidity… afternoon minimums of 10-15%, especially
in mid slopes and valleys.
* Impacts… gusty winds and low humidities will combine to cause
critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. Isolated dry
thunderstorms may also increase the threat for new starts and
locally gusty and erratic winds.
Precautionary/preparedness actions…
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or are imminent. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.