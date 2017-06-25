Grand Staircase Escalante Partners recently announced photographer Jared Warren as the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument 2017 artist in residence. Warren’s photography is currently featured in an exhibit at Red Canyon Visitor Center and will remain through the end of September. Red Canyon Visitor Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grand Staircase Escalante Partners was established in 2004 as the official friends group to the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Frontier Science School, the Site Steward program, the Paleo Program and the Escalante River Watershed Partnership support its mission to preserve and protect the vast landscape of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

