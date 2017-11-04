Massage Cedar City coupon | $5 off 50 minute student massage at Healing Mountain Massage School in November

Healing Mountain Massage School has been a leader among massage schools for the past 20 years, and with this coupon you can personally experience the quality of their Cedar City Campus.

Healing Mountain embodies the way of the compassionate spirit in that they believe an individual deserves a space to heal. They believe in facilitating growth through creative expression in a healing community & in the opportunity to live with passion while your work reflects your spirit.

Healing Mountain Massage School offers massage therapy certification, spa therapy certification, yoga teacher training certification, and a holistic health practitioner diploma program at a live day spa in our holistic massage education centers located in the Rocky Mountains of Utah. They also welcome those wanting to learn massage & holistic health from Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, California, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and elsewhere. They teach Japanese full body massage & thai massage asian bodywork, deep tissue, reflexology, chair massage, reiki energy healing, craniosacral therapy as well as other modalities that help graduates obtain massage jobs with good salaries.

Their massage and holistic health practitioner programs will prepare you for state licensing exams and the massage and spa industry. They offer beginning, intermediate, and advanced coursework where you will learn more in small class sizes (8-15 max). Practice what you learn along side mentoring licensed massage therapist in their amazing massage clinic and day spa. Graduate on time and they will pay for your MBLEx exam, $100 towards state licensure, and one year of professional liability insurance. Begin your new rewarding health career in massage therapy and holistic health today. Come in and visit their student massage clinic and day spa for paradise at half the price and take a tour and feel the difference!

Right-click and save the printable coupon above and bring it into Healing Mountain Massage School in Cedar City, or simply present the mobile-friendly version on your device to receive a $5 off a 50-minute massage. Healing Mountain is located at 297 N. Cove Drive in Cedar City, Utah. Contact the school at (435) 586-8222 to schedule your appointment or visit online at healingmountain.edu to learn more about a career in bodywork.

