Severe Warning for Southern Utah

===============================

SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM TO AFFECT HOLIDAY TRAVEL.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

MST MONDAY.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED A

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS WHICH IS

IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY EVENING TO 4 AM MST MONDAY. THE WINTER

WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELLED. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO

LONGER IN EFFECT.

* AFFECTED AREA…THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MOUNTAINS OF UTAH.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…1 TO 3 FEET.

* TIMING…SNOW WILL DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING BECOMING

MORE WIDESPREAD AND HEAVY AT TIMES LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY

MORNING BEFORE DIMINISHING.

* WINDS…STRONG GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE FORECAST TONIGHT AND

TOMORROW WIND GUSTS MAY EXCEED 70 MPH ON RIDGETOPS.

* IMPACTS…SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL IMPACTS ARE LIKELY BEGINNING

TONIGHT CONTINUING THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND. THOSE PLANNING

TRAVEL DURING THIS TIME ARE ENCOURAGED TO ADJUST TRAVEL PLANS IF

POSSIBLE PLAN FOR WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS AND CARRY A

WINTER SURVIVAL KIT CONSISTING OF WARM CLOTHES AND

BLANKETS EXTRA FOOD WATER FLASHLIGHT AND BATTERIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS A MIXTURE OF HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG

WINDS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. DRIVING CONDITIONS MAY BE

HAZARDOUS. USE CAUTION. BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN RESTRICTIONS IN

VISIBILITY DUE TO BLOWING SNOW. KEEP A WINTER STORM SURVIVAL KIT

IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

FOR WINTER ROAD CONDITIONS FROM THE UTAH DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION… VISIT

HTTP://WWW.UDOTTRAFFIC.UTAH.GOV/ROADWEATHERFORECAST.ASPX OR DIAL

511.