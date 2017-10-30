Each year, 24 landscape artists are invited to paint scenes in and around Zion Canyon, providing free demonstrations, interacting with visitors, and displaying their work with proceeds benefiting the park’s youth and education programs. While the ninth annual Plein Air Art Invitational in Zion National Park is not until Nov. 6, visitors to the park may see original works from each participant by visiting the Human History Museum at Zion shuttle stop No. 2 through Nov. 12. Paintings are available for purchase at the museum store managed by the Zion National Park Forever Project, the park’s official nonprofit partner and sponsor of the plein air event.

Among this year’s selected artists are several long-standing favorites, a few who have been away for a while, and seven brand-new artists to the event. There are 17 oil painters on this year’s slate, three watercolorists, one who works in acrylic, and three pastel artists.

This year’s featured artist is James McGrew from Lake Oswego, Oregon. McGrew’s painting, “Eternal Majesty,” appears in all of this year’s promotional materials as well as an event t-shirt and scarf.

Beginning Nov. 6, each of the 24 participating artists will demonstrate his or her artistic approach, sharing insights and techniques and discussing their work with visitors. Demonstrations Nov. 6 and 7 will be at the Human History Museum patio while sessions Nov. 7 and 8 will be held at a new venue at the Zion Canyon Grotto. Free transportation to the museum and grotto locations will be available through the park’s shuttle system.

Paintings created during the Plein Air Art Invitational will be available for purchase beginning Nov. 11 at an invitation-only preview event for art buyers. The show will then open to the public at the Human History Museum Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. and will remain on display until the following day at 2 p.m. After viewing the artwork at the museum, visitors won’t want to miss the big Art-In-the-Park Celebration at the Zion Lodge. This culminating event brings all 24 participating artists in close-proximity to the lodge, providing an opportunity to watch and interact with artists, purchase paintings while still on the easel, bid on the week’s demonstration pieces in a silent auction, and enjoy the fall setting the Zion Lodge provides.

This year’s event will also feature a special slate of free lectures the evenings of Nov. 7–9.

A full schedule and more information about this event are available at zionpark.org.

