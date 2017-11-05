The 34th annual Jubilee of Trees will be held Nov. 16 through 20 at the Dixie Convention Center. Transforming cancer care through precision medicine will be the focus of the 2017 Jubilee of Trees. “The Future is Bright” is this year’s theme.

“The future of cancer care really is bright,” said Dr. Derrick Haslem, director of medical oncology at Dixie Regional Medical Center and Intermountain Precision Genomics. “It is full of new targeted drugs, immunotherapy, and we see the potential of making cancer a chronic disease, not an end.”

The new Intermountain Cancer Center of St. George is currently under construction on the Dixie Regional Medical Center River Road campus. Intermountain Precision Genomics, precision health initiatives, the DNA-sequencing lab, and all local cancer services will move to this new building, which is scheduled for completion in summer of 2018. Currently, these programs are based at the Dixie Regional 400 East campus and in leased office spaces.

“The vision we’ve had for the new cancer center is a place where physicians and patients will inspire each other,” said Dr. Lincoln Nadauld, executive director of Intermountain Precision Genomics. “Cancer patients will be able to watch scientists and researchers in the labs, and the scientists will in turn be able to see and be inspired by the cancer patients they are working diligently to help.”

“Through the years, community generosity and support of the Jubilee of Trees has enabled Dixie Regional to offer leading edge cancer treatments and care,” said Terri Kane, vice president of Intermountain Healthcare’s southwest region and CEO of Dixie Regional Medical Center. “Precision Genomics is transforming cancer care locally and globally. We are grateful to a generous community that continues to support cancer services and Precision Genomics.”

As always, the main attraction at the Jubilee will be the designer trees. The event also features a forest of smaller trees, holiday shopping, concerts, luncheons, and a gala auction.

Handmade keepsakes made by the Dixie Regional Guild, the Sweet Shoppe with gingerbread creations, mini trees, children’s activities, holiday wreaths, tableware, and pictures with a Santa impersonator will all be available for purchase during the event.

General admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children under 15. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. On Friday, the event will close at 4 p.m.

Ticketed events include Bar J Wranglers’ “Boots and Bells” concert Nov. 15 ($25), the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon at noon Nov. 16 ($15), the gala auction Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. ($150); the teddy bear picnic at noon Nov. 18 ($15), and the Jubilee Fashion Show Luncheon at noon Nov. 20 ($25).

Support of all shopping and events will benefit Precision Genomics for Cancer at Dixie Regional Medical Center. More information on the event, volunteering, or reserving tickets is available at dixieregional.org/jubileeoftrees or by calling (435) 251-2480.

Articles related to “Jubilee of Trees raises funds for precision genomics cancer care”