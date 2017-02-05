Kanab, Utah Restaurant | Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen

🔊 Click to listen to story

Centrally located in the Flagstone Boutique Inn & Suites in Kanab, Utah, Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen offers artisanal pizza from our wood fired oven along with a full menu of international and locally inspired dishes created by Chef Michael Cooper. Peekaboo is open for breakfast (Served daily from 7am – 2pm) mimosa, wine & beer service begins at 11:30am, lunch (11am – 2pm) and dinner (5pm – 9pm).

Peekaboo Canyon offer a full service bar serving cocktails, select wines, bottled beer and the largest draft beer selection in Kanab, Utah. They also have a great selection of soft drinks, coffee drinks, and teas giving everyone in your group great options to accompany your meal.

* All items are vegetarian or vegan recipes. Vegan options available on most.

Peekaboo Canyon also has a full service beverage menu featuring Utah’s finest beers, wines and spirits. They also offer unique craft cocktails designed by their house mixologist, Casey Young so you will have plenty of opportunities to create a perfect pairing.

Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen is a welcoming eatery that is one of a new wave of restaurants transforming Kanab, Utah into a foodie hot spot. The restaurant decor features hand made, locally harvested black walnut tables inside and quartzite sandstone tables outside. Visit Peekaboo Canyon for a new experience in dining, so whether you decide to stop by before or after a day of exploring Kanab, Utah it will definitely be a memorable part of your trip.

Peekaboo Canyon is located in the picturesque Southern Utah town of Kanab at 233 W Center St Kanab, UT 84741. Contact them at 435-689-1959, thru email info@peekabookitchen.com or head over to their website to take a look at their full menu at www.peekabookitchen.com.

