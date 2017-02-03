Mexican Restaurant St. George

🔊 Click to listen to story

Don Pedro’s Family Mexican Restaurant was founded in 1995 in Evanston, Wyoming by brothers Pedro and Placido Mena. They were supported by their wives, Lupita and Nina Mena. The town of Evanston welcomed the restaurant as soon as the doors opened. In order to keep up with the demand of their new restaurant, they opened a second location in Evanston. Eighteen years later, the business has grown to eight locations across the states of Wyoming, Utah, and North Dakota.

All of the Don Pedro’s Family Mexican Restaurant menus still consist of the original family-created recipes that the local communities have come to love and demand. Start your night off with a fresh margarita and full selection of cocktails and appetizers. Then explore the dinner menu, which consists of a wide range of Mexican restaurant favorites ranging from sizzling fajitas and enchiladas to seafood and vegetarian dishes. Take a night off from cooking, and let their friendly staff cater to you and ensure that you leave full and happy. Even better, use this Mexican restaurant coupon to save a little money at their St. George locations.

Since Don Pedro’s Family Mexican Restaurant opened in 1995, their goal has always been to provide local communities with the best dining experience they can offer. They strive for guests to leave satisfied, full, and ready to take on whatever their day has in store for them. Come in and enjoy their dining experience for yourself. They will be waiting to serve you and your families, seven days a week, for lunch and dinner.