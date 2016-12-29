🔊 Click to listen to story

Movie Review: “Sing” (PG)

It’s been quite a stellar year for musicals. “La La Land,” “Sing Street,” “Moana,” “Popstar” (no, I’m not kidding), etc. Now, Illumination animation gets in on the action with “Sing,” an occasionally entertaining animated feature that might be best described as “Zootopia” meets “American Idol.”

In this lively music-tinged romp, koala bear Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) hopes to restore his iconic theater back to its former glory by way of mounting a spectacular singing competition. Among the competitors are a gorilla (voiced by Taron Egerton) with daddy issues, a sweet-natured pig (voiced by Reese Witherspoon) whose rather large family may prevent her from achieving her dream, a rocking porcupine (voiced by Scarlett Johansson) looking to make it big for the sake of a relationship, an elephant (voiced by Tori Kelly) with stage fright, and a mouse (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) with an ego 1,000 times his own size.

“Sing” is an ensemble, and while there are probably too many characters and subplots on display, this colorful film still manages to move at a fairly brisk pace. “Sing” never dwells too much on any one subplot, because honestly, why belabor the point? At the same time, “Sing” doesn’t shy away from delving a little into the struggles and hardships that come with making it in the business. No, this isn’t an animated version of “La La Land” by any stretch of the imagination, but still, “Sing” does suggest that persistence, hard work, individuality, confidence, and even a little luck are all part of making it in the business. Further still, “Sing” is also honest enough to point out that rejection is often part of the game as well.

The jokes are hit and miss here, and the character designs aren’t exactly on par with the likes of Pixar, but there is an energy that takes “Sing” a step above recent animated efforts such as “Trolls,” “Storks,” and “The Secret Life of Pets.” A lot of that energy has to do with the songs. “Sing” features new renditions of tunes by the likes of The Beatles, Elton John, Cat Stevens, and Frank Sinatra. And I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get a little misty-eyed at the inclusion of iconic songs from three memorable musicians we lost in 2016. Yes, in it’s own way, “Sing” serves as a loving and all-too-timely tribute to George Michael, David Bowie, and Leonard Cohen.

“Sing” isn’t a classic, but it has enough affectionate moments and toe-tapping musical numbers that certainly make it worthy of a mild recommendation, particularly the rousing final act in which these music loving animals with big dreams finally have an opportunity to perform in front of an enthusiastic crowd. In fact, the closing 20 minutes of “Sing” were enough to inspire several viewers at the screening I attended — most of them kids — to cheer. If that’s not an endorsement, then I don’t know what is.

