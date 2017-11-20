Nicholas Villalobos, a recent graduate of the master of music technology program at Southern Utah University, and his musical group Simply Three released their first original album, “Undefined,” in September. The group includes Villalobos on bass, Glen McDaniel on violin, and Zack Clark on cello.

Villalobos was a part of the program’s first graduating cohort of students. The master of music technology program is the first of its kind in Utah and the first in the United States to be offered online. The program is project based and designed for musicians who wish to use technology to enhance and expand their current skills as performers, educators, composers, or technicians. The creation of “Undefined” was a capstone project for Villalobos.

“In the case of Nick Villalobos, he was already experiencing significant success in the music industry but needed additional technical skills so that he could better guide his career and have more confidence in working with the audio and video professionals who help Simply Three craft their music and their image,” said Dr. Steven Meredith, director of the program. “By working with the faculty in the master of music technology program, Nick was able to gain that missing technical training and experience.”

Simply Three covers of a variety of musicians including Adele, Katy Perry, Gershwin, Coldplay, and Michael Jackson. The string trio covers in combination with music videos have been viewed millions of times on YouTube.

Simply Three went on tour for the first time in October to showcase the album. During their tour, they will perform at 25 locations throughout the United States. Their album is available for streaming or purchase on several websites including iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify.

