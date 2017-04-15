For those of you who are looking to express your creative side and those of you who miss the old poetry slam at Jazzy’s, you’ll want to be sure and check out the Poetry Jam at the St. George Art Museum.

“We keep it very open and come up and share when you feel comfortable. It is a great opportunity to share poetry and creativity in a relaxed and friendly environment,” said Alicia Lockwood, who helped start the event.

A key difference between the Poetry Jam and Jazzy’s old Poetry Slam is an emphasis on the jam being a family-friendly event, unlike Jazzy’s, which was completely uncensored. So, come ready to share your best family-friendly work.

The Poetry Jam started in November of last year and has been held every month since. With the exception of this month (due to the museum performing an exhibit change), you can catch the Poetry Jam on the last Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. So be sure to mark it on your schedules for May. While donations are accepted, the event is free and open to the public.

