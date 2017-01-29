🔊 Click to listen to story

Classical guitarist Ricardo Cobo will give a demonstration for the students of Springdale Elementary School Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and will perform at the Canyon Community Center Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. Cobo will play compositions from well-known classical and Latin American composers including Leo Brouwer, Maximo Diego Pujol, Jorge Morel, Astor Piazzolla, and others. Part of his performance will include the Requinto guitar, a smaller guitar turned one-fourth higher than the standard classical guitar.

“Cobo exhibits a level of confidence and facility that few guitarists possess,” according to the Guitar Review. “He executes the most difficult passages almost effortlessly, and his lightness and brilliance in fast scale passages and effervescent arpeggios was dazzling.”

The Canyon Community Center is located at located at 126 Lion Blvd. in Springdale. Admission is $10 for Z-Arts members and $15 for nonmembers. Cash or check will be accepted at the door. More information is available at zarts.org or by calling (435) 772-3434, extension 313.

Articles related to “Classical guitarist Ricardo Cobo performs in Springdale”