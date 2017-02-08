🔊 Click to listen to story

On Feb 9–12, approximately 280 gun enthusiasts are expected to compete at Berry’s Steel Open at the Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range, just outside of the Washington County Fairgrounds.

“I’m excited because this event showcases two great things that a lot of folks in Washington County aren’t aware of,” said Ken Nelson, match director of Berry’s Steel Open. “The first is the Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range, which is recognized all over the world as among the best competition shooting event complexes. The second is Berry’s Manufacturing, located in St. George, which makes hundreds of millions of bullets used by ammunition manufacturers all over the world.”

The event has grown significantly since the first Berry’s Steel Open drew 60 competitors in 2014. Nelson said nearly all the competitors are from outside Washington County.

“Shooting sports have gained prestige in our region in the last few years in large part because of our Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range,” said Kevin Lewis, director of the St. George Area Sports Commission. “This type of outdoor recreation has a tremendous following and attracts a significant number of visitors to the St. George area.”

The competition is set up as a three-way match with stages such as Steel Challenge, Action Steel, and Par Time. Divisions are available for most centerfire handgun and pistol caliber carbines, allowing for diversity in skill.

The tournament schedule can be found here.

Articles related to “Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range hosts Berry’s Steel Open”