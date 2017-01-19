Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide
This week’s Southern Utah Weekend Events Guide features live music and comedy acts. Check out the complete guide to find out what is going on this weekend near you. For a full list of events, visit The Independent’s Events Calendar.
Children’s creative movement art classes
This creative-movement class for children provides an opportunity to develop movement and learning skills while using the imagination and exploring their playful spirit and dance as a beautiful and fun form of expression and communication. This class takes place Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Difiore Center. There is a $45 fee. For more information, contact Jennifer Wadsworth at difiorecenter@gmail.com, or call (208) 360-6255.
“Building Clouds: A Journey From Canyons To Mountains”
Moab pastel artist Sarah Hamingson will display a collection of her paintings in the Canyon Community Center Gallery through Feb. 12. The collection will be on display 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Mondays–Thursdays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Fridays, and noon–5 p.m. Saturdays. This is a free event and open to the public. For more information, contact Joyce Hartless of Z-Arts at zarts@springdaletown.com, or call (435) 772-3434 x313.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” at Brigham’s Playhouse
“The Importance of Being Earnest” plays Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased online at BrighamsPlayhouse.com. For more information, contact Brigham’s Playhouse at (435) 251-8000.
“The Diviners” at Dixie State High School
Dixie High School’s spring performance, “The Diviners,” is a play by Jim Leonard, Jr. “The Diviners” is a heart-wrenching drama full of humor, sorrow, hope, and love. This play opens at Dixie High School Thursday at 7:30 and will show Friday, Saturday, and Monday at 7:30. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors, and $5 for children 12 and under and can be purchased at ShowTix4u.com or at the door.
Mesquite Balloon Festival
The Mesquite Balloon Festival will be held 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission is free to the balloon launch and the balloon night glow. The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater will be held Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Casablanca Showroom. This is free to the public. Each night, the festival hosts musical performances. General ticket prices start at $15. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit StarTickets.com or call (800) 585-3737.
“12 Dancing Princesses” at The Electric Theater
The Children’s Musical Theater of St. George presents “12 Dancing Princesses” at The Electric Theater. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, and Monday at 6:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. performance on Saturday. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit CMTStGeorge.com.
“Tonight’s the Night”: a Tribute to Rod Stewart at the Casablanca Resort
“Tonight’s the Night: Tribute to Rod Stewart” starring John Anthony is exceptionally dynamic and energetic. This show starts Friday at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15–$35 and can be purchased at StarTickets.com. This is a 21-and-older show. ID’s are required. For more information, visit CasablancaResort.com, or call (800) 585-3737.
Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Cedar City
Visit the only Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Utah, a real farmers market that sells only locally produced and grown fruit, vegetables, jam, bread, and other farm products. The event happens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the IFA parking lot. For information, contact Symbria Patterson at info@yearroundfarmersmarket.org or call her at (435) 865-6792.
3 Hat Trio live at Zion Canyon Brew Pub
3 Hat Trio will perform at Zion Canyon Brew Pub Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. This is a free event and open to the public. Enjoy live music with a great meal at Zion Canyon Brew Pub. For more information, call (435) 772-0336.
Improv Dixie Live
Every second and fourth Saturday of the month, Improv Dixie Live performs family-friendly comedic entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m. Bring the kids and join in on this fun experience at Even Steven’s. This is a free event and open to the public.
Date night and family night board games
Every Saturday night at 7 p.m., go to Game Haven in St. George for a night of board games. This is a fun date night event or a family night event. Board game nights are free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 627-0616 or email stgeorge@yourgamehaven.com.
“American Trilogy”: a Tribute to Sinatra, Elvis, and Neil Diamond at Casablanca Resort
Three of the greatest icons in popular music history are recreated onstage in this fantastic performance at the Casablanca Resort. Tickets are $18–$38 and can be purchased at StarTickets.com. This is a 21-and-older show. ID’s are required. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information, call (800) 585-3737.
DJ Spinz at The One and Only
D.J. Spinz will be at the One and Only Friday night at 9 p.m. Dance the night away, have a few drinks, play pool, and have a great time! Contact The One and Only for more information.
“The Champions”: A documentary film by Darcy Dennett
On Sunday at 2 p.m., visit the Canyon Community Center for a free screening of “The Champions,” a documentary film by Darcy Dennett about pit bulls rescued from a notorious dogfighting ring. For more information, contact Joyce Hartless at (435) 772-3434 x 313.