The Children’s Musical Theater of St. George presents “12 Dancing Princesses” at The Electric Theater. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, and Monday at 6:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. performance on Saturday. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit CMTStGeorge.com.

“Tonight’s the Night”: a Tribute to Rod Stewart at the Casablanca Resort

“Tonight’s the Night: Tribute to Rod Stewart” starring John Anthony is exceptionally dynamic and energetic. This show starts Friday at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15–$35 and can be purchased at StarTickets.com. This is a 21-and-older show. ID’s are required. For more information, visit CasablancaResort.com, or call (800) 585-3737.

Year-Round Farmer’s Market in Cedar City

3 Hat Trio live at Zion Canyon Brew Pub

3 Hat Trio will perform at Zion Canyon Brew Pub Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. This is a free event and open to the public. Enjoy live music with a great meal at Zion Canyon Brew Pub. For more information, call (435) 772-0336.

Improv Dixie Live

Every second and fourth Saturday of the month, Improv Dixie Live performs family-friendly comedic entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m. Bring the kids and join in on this fun experience at Even Steven’s. This is a free event and open to the public.

Date night and family night board games

Every Saturday night at 7 p.m., go to Game Haven in St. George for a night of board games. This is a fun date night event or a family night event. Board game nights are free and open to the public. For more information, call (435) 627-0616 or email stgeorge@yourgamehaven.com.

“American Trilogy”: a Tribute to Sinatra, Elvis, and Neil Diamond at Casablanca Resort

Three of the greatest icons in popular music history are recreated onstage in this fantastic performance at the Casablanca Resort. Tickets are $18–$38 and can be purchased at StarTickets.com. This is a 21-and-older show. ID’s are required. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information, call (800) 585-3737.