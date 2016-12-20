🔊 Click to listen to story

Whether you’re new to southern Utah, a visitor, or have lived here a long time, check out our worship guide for the many choices you have. There are several local options to accommodate folks of all beliefs, religions, and walks of life. Check out our new Worship Guide for a variety of places to go on your chosen day of worship.

Al-Hekma Center: A mosque for the Muslim community in Cedar City located at 59 N 100 W. (435) 327-1832, alhekma062012@gmail.com

AWANA Bible Club for Teens: Valley Bible Church, 4890 N. Hwy. 91 in Enoch. Nondenominational children’s Bible ministry that emphasizes Bible memorization and teaching but includes time for games an activities. For 7th through 12th grade youth. Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at (435) 586-0253, (435) 865-1704.

Beit Chaverim Jewish Congregation of Southern Utah: Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 611 N. 2450 East, St. George. Shabbat services held the second Friday of each month at 7 p.m. (435) 652-9776.

Calvary Chapel St. George: 3922 S. Pioneer Rd. in St. George. Services on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (435) 674-4955, [email protected], www.calvarysg.com.

Calvary Chapel Cedar City: 101 E. Nichols Canyon Rd., A-6, Cedar City. Services on Sundays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m. (435) 867-8188, [email protected], calvarycedar.org.

Center for Spiritual Living: 908 N. 1400 West, St. George. Sunday Mediation 9:30 a.m. Sunday Gathering 10 a.m. Meetings provide a spiritual home for like-minded people while honoring all paths to God. (435) 703-9884, [email protected], www.cslsg.org.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Sunday worship services held at various meetinghouses and times throughout southern Utah. Youth groups and relief society activities held during the week. To find a meetinghouse and service time, visit www.lds.org/locations?lang=eng. For those traveling through the area who are in need of help, the Transient Bishop is available at Deseret Industries, 2480 Red Cliffs Dr., St. George, or by calling (435) 652-3886.

First Southern Baptist Church: 326 S. 600 East, St. George. Sunday services: children’s Sunday school, 9:45 a.m.; adult Bible study, 9:45 a.m.; morning worship, 11 a.m. IGNITE college-age fellowship on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, 7 p.m. Adult Bible study/prayer and children’s ministries on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. (435) 673-4511, www.fsbcstgeorge.com.

First Southern Baptist Church of Hurricane: 1565 W. State St., Hurricane. Sunday morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday night church prayer at 6 p.m. (435) 635-4371, www.hvbaptistchurch.net.

Free Spirit Community Gatherings: 170 S. Mall Dr., St. George. Every 4th Sunday of each month at 11:30 a.m. this small egalitarian “church” group meets at The Falls Event Center. For information, contact Russell or Cynthia at (435) 627-3168, www.freespirit.community.org.

Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church: 611 N. 2450 East, St. George. Sunday worship schedule: Morning prayer, 8:45 a.m.; adult education, 10:15 a.m.; children’s Sunday school, 10:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:30 a.m.; fellowship, 11:30 a.m. Communion served the first Sunday of each month. (435) 628-9158, [email protected], gspcsg.org.

Grace Episcopal Church: 1072 E. 900 South, St. George. Eucharistic weekend service on Saturday evenings, 5:30 p.m. Rite I (traditional language liturgy) on Sundays, 8 a.m. Rite II on Sundays, 10:30 a.m. Eucharistic midweek service on Wednesdays at noon. (435) 628-1181, [email protected], www.gracestgeorge.org.

Iglesia Maranatha: 427 W 100 S #B, St George. Services in Spanish. Servicios: Domingos y Jueves 7 p.m. [email protected], www.iglesia-maranatha.org

Ignite Christian Fellowship: First Southern Baptist Church, 326 S. 600 East, St. George.Second and fourth Tuesdays of each month during the academic year, 7 p.m. For adults 18-26, particularly Dixie State University community. Good food, fellowship, singing, brief message. www.ignited4ever.org.

Jehovah’s Witnesses: www.jw.org

Hurricane: 1490 S. 700 West in Hurricane. Congregational Bible study on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Public meeting on Sundays at 10 a.m. (435) 635-0929.

Cedar City: 620 E. Nichols Canyon Rd. in Cedar City. Congregational Bible study on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Public meeting on Sundays at 10 a.m. (435) 867-1837.

Kanab: 340 S. 200 East in Kanab. Congregational Bible study on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Public meeting on Sundays at 10 a.m. (435) 644-3195.

Moab: 25 Dogwood Ave. in Moab. Congregational Bible study on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. Public meeting on Sundays at 10 a.m. (435) 259-8166.



New Beginnings Christian Fellowship in Washington: 475 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington. NBCF is a place where you can experience the forgiveness, renewal, and love of God. Whether you grew up in or out of church, you’ll find an accepting family of those who are followers of Jesus Christ. (435) 656-9119, [email protected].

New Covenant Christian Center: 188 E. 300 South, St. George. Sunday service schedule: individual prayer at 10:15 a.m.; praise and worship at 10:30 a.m.; children’s Sunday school at 11 a.m.; pastor’s message at 11 a.m.; fellowship at noon. Lord’s Table takes place first Sunday of each month. Monday night youth on Mondays at 6 p.m. Men’s and women’s Bible study groups on Wednesdays. (435) 673-6658, [email protected], www.n-c-c-c.org.

New Life Christian Center: 1165 W Silicon Cir, St. George. Pastors Javier & Ia Jimenez welcome you to join for a weekly worship service with upbeat worship music, friendly fellow believers, and teaching directly from the Word of God. Sunday morning worship at 10:30 a.m., Sunday evening prayer service at 5 p.m. Weekly home Bible study groups at various homes in St. George/Washington/Sun River neighborhoods. (435) 628-1086, [email protected], www.newlife-cc.com.

New Promise Lutheran Church: 244 S. Valley View Dr., St. George. Holy Communion on Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (435) 628-9740, [email protected], www.newpromiseelca.org.

Quakers Meeting: 307 N. Main St., St. George. Hour long meditation on Sundays at 10 a.m. (435) 590-2574.

Red Cliffs Seventh-Day Adventist Church: 1165 W. Silicon Circle (off Dixie Drive). Services held on Saturdays. Sabbath school at 9:30 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. (435) 688-7763, [email protected], redcliffs22.adventistchurchconnect.org.

R.I.F.T.: Reason Inquiry and Free Thought: Group meets at Jazzy Java, 285 N. Bluff, St. George, Sundays from 2 p.m. till close. An open place where people can meet to talk about religion, atheism, life, death, and an unlimited number of other topics. All are welcome.

Saint George Catholic Church: 259 W. 200 North, St. George. Mass: weekdays at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Spanish mass at 1 p.m. Mass also offered at other locations in southern Utah (see website for schedule). (435) 673-2604, saintgeorgecatholics.com.

Saint Paul Catholic Center: 171 S. Main St., Hurricane. Sunday services at 12:30 p.m. (435) 635-6829, www.stpaulcatholiccenter.org.

Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church: 920 Tonaquint Dr., St. George. Sunday services: blended worship at 9 a.m.; traditional worship celebration at 11 a.m.; nursery care provided during both services (435) 627-8638, [email protected], www.shumcstgeorge.com.

South Mountain Community Church: 291 E. 1400 South #4, St. George. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (435) 656-8609, smccutah.org/springs.

Southland Bible Church: 195 E. Arrowweed Way, Washington. Sunday services: Sunday worship, 11 a.m.; Sunday evening worship, 6 p.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.; children’s church (ages 4-8), 11 a.m.; youth group, 10 a.m. (435) 628-5624, www.southlandbible.org.

St. George Community Church: 95 S. 800 East, St. George. Sunday morning worship services: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday worship, 11 a.m. The Hub on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. (435) 673-2302, www.stgeorgecommunitychurch.com.

St. Jude’s Episcopal Church: 70 N. 200 West, Cedar City. Sunday worship at 10 a.m. (435) 559-3623, [email protected], www.episcopalutah.org/stjudescedar.

The Narrows Church: Panorama Elementary School, 301 N. 2200 East in St. George. Verse-by-Verse Bible Studies take place Sunday mornings at 10:45 a.m. (435) 592-2605, [email protected], thenarrowschurch.org.

Trinity Lutheran Church: 2260 E. Red Cliffs Dr., St. George. Sunday worship services: early Bible study, 8:15 a.m.; communion worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday school and Bible study, 10:30 a.m. www.trinitystgeorge.com.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: 873 D. Coyote Gulch Court, Kayenta (Ivins). Second and fourth Sundays of each month, 11 a.m. (435) 773-2760.

United Church of Kanab-Fredonia: 530 S. 100 East, Kanab. An open and affirming congregation. Sunday services 10 a.m. (435) 899-0546, [email protected], www.unitedchurchkf.org.

Westside Baptist Church: 2299 W. 2000 North, St. George. Sunday services: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; Sunday morning worship service, 11 a.m.; Sunday evening service, 6 p.m. Bible study and prayer, Kids4Truth, and youth group on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (435) 656-9055, [email protected], www.westsidebaptistchurch.org.



If your congregation, group, or church is not listed here and you would like it to be, please send all the basic information to [email protected] and we’ll make sure it gets included.