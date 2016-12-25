🔊 Click to listen to story

In 2017, Streetfest will formally transition to nonprofit status under the new name “Georgefest” and will host Las Vegas-based alternative psychedelic rock band Bombay Heavy Jan. 6. The January event theme is “George Masquerade.”

With winter months at hand, local residents and tourists alike can expect to continue to pack the various Streetfest venues from 6 to 10 p.m. on the first Friday night of each month at Historic Downtown St. George.

“We are lucky to live in an area where winters are mild and where we can continue to enjoy coming together for good music, good food, and nightlife fun all year long,” said event executive producer Melynda Thorpe.

For adults 21 and over, The Jazz Garden at Historic Ancestor Square offers tapas by favorite downtown restaurants and adult beverage service to the tune of live jazz, acoustic rock, and blues. Each month, the Jazz Garden showcases a mix of local and guest artists. Jazz Garden hours extend 6 p.m. to midnight March through October. From November to February, the venue moves indoors to the Ancestor Square Clock Tower.

Georgefest is a nightlife event designed to celebrate the best of southern Utah, held on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m., with the Desert Pulse Jazz Garden open until midnight April through October. The event is presented by Emceesquare Media at Historic Downtown St. George and is sponsored in 2016 by the City of St. George, St. George Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Canyon Media, St. George News, Etched Magazine, The Independent, Wingate by Windham Hotel, TDS Telecom, The Desert Pulse, Tuacahn, Iron Gate Winery and Wasatch Brewery.

More information on Georgefest or how to become a vendor is available at georgestreetfest.com or by emailing info@georgestreetfest.com. Georgefest organizers are now accepting applications for street market vendors, buskers, and food vendors.

