Southern Utah University will celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. with a special observation program in the Great Hall of the Hunter Conference Center. All community and campus members are welcome to the event, which will include musical selections, a keynote speaker, and veteran honors.

With more than 450 veterans on campus, SUU has made substantial efforts to help these students overcome higher education obstacles and meet their unique needs.

As the state’s only Purple Heart University, SUU has an active Veterans Resource and Support Center staffed with ten veterans: two full-time and eight part-time employees. These individuals have an understanding of military culture and are aware of the challenges that veterans face when pursuing their degrees.

Services provided through the center include assistance in gaining and processing documentation necessary to attain veteran benefits, assistance connecting with mental health counselors, aid in preparing for and finding appropriate medical attention, academic advisement, free tutoring, free textbooks, moral support, and fellowship. The center staff is dedicated to helping fellow veterans succeed in their academic endeavors.

“The Veterans Center is great,” said Army veteran Keith Mason. “I had no expectation of getting benefits because I had been out of the military for so long, but the guys in there walked me through the process so I could get my benefits.”

The Veterans Center also collaborates with the veterans affairs office in St. George to provide counseling services twice a week at SUU. The resource center works with faculty and staff to help veterans keep their medical appointments.

Articles related to “SUU celebrates Veterans Day”