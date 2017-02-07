🔊 Click to listen to story

On Feb. 9 at 5 p.m., Swati Dlamini Mandela will deliver a keynote address at Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center at Dixie State University about her family’s legacy in building a sense of community in post-apartheid South Africa. The event is free and open to the public.

Following the speech, Mandela will participate in a meet-and-greet and banquet at 6:30 p.m. in the Zion Room on the fifth floor of the Holland Centennial Commons. Tickets are $50 and available at commerce.cashnet.com/WEBDIXIE.

Swati Dlamini Mandela is the daughter of Zenani Mandela, the South African ambassador to Argentina, as well as the granddaughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela, the former leader of the African National Congress Women’s League.

“We are honored to have such an important international figure as Swati Dlamini Mandela come speak to the Dixie State University community,” said Daneka Souberbielle, director of the DSU Multicultural and Inclusion Center. “The opportunity to hear firsthand about her family’s work in building community across South Africa and the world is extraordinary and richly adds to the active learning experience at DSU. We look forward to expanding our understanding of inclusion outside our national boarders and utilizing that knowledge to strengthen our community in Washington County.”

Mandela, who holds a degree in public relations and marketing from Midrand Graduate Institute, is the founding partner and managing director of Qunu Workforce, a South African consultancy for creating equality in the workforce for those living with disabilities. Additionally, she co-authored the autobiography “491 Days” with the Nelson Mandela Foundation about her grandmother and is working with Mandy Jacobson to co-produce an authorized documentary about the life of Winnie Mandela. The film is set to be released this year in partnership with the Ichikowitz Family Foundation’s African Oral History Archive.

