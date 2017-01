🔊 Click to listen to story

============================== =

Severe Watches and Warnings for Saint George

============================== =

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SALT LAKE CITY UT

201 AM MST SUN JAN 22 2017

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

MST TUESDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED A

WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS…WHICH IS

IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM MST TUESDAY. THE WINTER

STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.

* AFFECTED AREA…THE MOUNTAINS OF UTAH.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…1 TO 2 FEET WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS

POSSIBLE.

* TIMING…SNOW WILL DEVELOP BY THIS AFTERNOON…THEN

CONTINUE…HEAVY AT TIMES…THROUGH TOMORROW BEFORE DECREASING

TOMORROW EVENING.

* WINDS…STRONG GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS…GUSTING IN EXCESS OF 70

MPH ON THE RIDGETOPS.

* IMPACTS…SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED. WINTER

DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED. IF TRAVELING…TAKE A WINTER

SURVIVAL KIT INCLUDING WARM CLOTHES AND BLANKETS…EXTRA FOOD

AND WATER…FLASHLIGHT AND BATTERIES. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW

WILL CAUSE AREAS OF NEAR ZERO VISIBILITY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS A MIXTURE OF HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG

WINDS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. DRIVING CONDITIONS MAY BE

HAZARDOUS. USE CAUTION. BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN RESTRICTIONS IN

VISIBILITY DUE TO BLOWING SNOW. KEEP A WINTER STORM SURVIVAL KIT

IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

FOR WINTER ROAD CONDITIONS FROM THE UTAH DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION, VISIT

HTTP://WWW.UDOTTRAFFIC.UTAH. GOV/ROADWEATHERFORECAST.ASPX OR DIAL

511.

&&

ROGOWSKI/TRAPHAGAN

FOR MORE INFORMATION FROM NOAA/NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE VISIT…

HTTP://WEATHER.GOV/ SALTLAKECITY

FOR INFORMATION ON POTENTIAL TRAVEL IMPACTS VISIT…

HTTP://UDOTTRAFFIC.UTAH.GOV/ ROADWEATHERFORECAST.ASPX