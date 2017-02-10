Winter weather advisory in effect until noon tomorrow===============================
Severe Watches and Warnings for Saint George
===============================

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Salt Lake City UT
247 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2017
Southern Mountains-
Including the cities of…Loa…Panguitch…Bryce Canyon
247 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2017

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON MST
SATURDAY

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a
Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow…which is in
effect from noon today to noon MST Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…The Southern Utah Mountains

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…8 to 14 inches above 8500 feet.

* TIMING…Low elevation rain and snow above 8500 will develop
late today and this evening. Precipitation will become
widespread and heavy at times through Saturday morning,
diminishing Saturday night.

* SNOW LEVELS…Initially at or above 8500 feet.

* WINDS…Through tonight ridgetop winds will gust to around 60
mph.

* IMPACTS…Significant travel impacts due to accumulating road
snow are expected…initially at the highest elevations then
become more widespread late tonight and tomorrow.

