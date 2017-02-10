Winter weather advisory in effect until noon tomorrow===============================

===============================
Severe Watches and Warnings for Saint George
===============================
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Salt Lake City UT
247 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2017
Southern Mountains-
Including the cities of…Loa…Panguitch…Bryce Canyon
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON MST
SATURDAY
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a
Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow…which is in
effect from noon today to noon MST Saturday.
* AFFECTED AREA…The Southern Utah Mountains
* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…8 to 14 inches above 8500 feet.
* TIMING…Low elevation rain and snow above 8500 will develop
late today and this evening. Precipitation will become
widespread and heavy at times through Saturday morning,
diminishing Saturday night.
* SNOW LEVELS…Initially at or above 8500 feet.
* WINDS…Through tonight ridgetop winds will gust to around 60
mph.
* IMPACTS…Significant travel impacts due to accumulating road
snow are expected…initially at the highest elevations then
become more widespread late tonight and tomorrow.