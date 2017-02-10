Winter weather advisory in effect until noon tomorrow===============================

🔊 Click to listen to story

Severe Watches and Warnings for Saint George

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Salt Lake City UT

247 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2017

Southern Mountains-

Including the cities of…Loa…Panguitch…Bryce Canyon

247 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2017

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON MST

SATURDAY

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a

Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow…which is in

effect from noon today to noon MST Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…The Southern Utah Mountains

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…8 to 14 inches above 8500 feet.

* TIMING…Low elevation rain and snow above 8500 will develop

late today and this evening. Precipitation will become

widespread and heavy at times through Saturday morning,

diminishing Saturday night.

* SNOW LEVELS…Initially at or above 8500 feet.

* WINDS…Through tonight ridgetop winds will gust to around 60

mph.

* IMPACTS…Significant travel impacts due to accumulating road

snow are expected…initially at the highest elevations then

become more widespread late tonight and tomorrow.