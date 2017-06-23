Big Nasty Georgia Peach

CARTOON: "Big Nasty Georgia Peach"

How to submit an article, guest opinion piece, or letter to the editor to The Independent

Do you have something to say? Want your voice to be heard by thousands of readers? Send The Independent your letter to the editor or guest opinion piece. All submissions will be considered for publication by our editorial staff. If your letter or editorial is accepted, it will run on suindependent.com, and we’ll promote it through all of our social media channels. We may even decide to include it in our monthly print edition. Just follow our simple submission guidelines and make your voice heard:

—Submissions should be between 300 and 1,500 words.

—Submissions must be sent to editor@infowest.com as a .doc, .docx, .txt, or .rtf file.

—The subject line of the email containing your submission should read “Letter to the editor.”

—Attach your name to both the email and the document file (we don’t run anonymous letters).

—If you have a photo or image you’d like us to use and it’s in .jpg format, at least 1200 X 754 pixels large, and your intellectual property (you own the copyright), feel free to attach it as well, though we reserve the right to choose a different image.

—If you are on Twitter and would like a shout-out when your piece or letter is published, include that in your correspondence and we’ll give you a mention at the time of publication.

Clay Jones
Clay Jones, who was formerly represented by Creators Syndicate, is now self-syndicating his cartoons nationally. He was previously on staff with the Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg, Va., and the Star-Advertiser in Honolulu. Clay is an independent who points out the absurdity in the absurd in political and social issues. He believes humor is as much a tool as pen and ink to get his point across. He's been making readers laugh and become infuriated since 1990.