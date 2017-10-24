The Cedar City Childrens’ Musical Theater will host a Halloween dinner theater fundraising event Oct. 26, 27, 28, and 30 at 6:30 p.m.

CCCMT is run entirely by volunteers, and the fundraiser will help pay expenses.

The dinner will be catered by World Dutch Oven Winner Brian Terry and will include Dutch oven potatoes, carrots, a green salad, and a dinner roll. Dessert will be the choice of cheesecake, pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate cake, and pumpkin roll.

The price for a table of eight is $140. Tickets are $20 or $35 for couples and can be purchased at cccmt.org. Tickets for the show only, excluding dinner, can be purchased at the door the night of the performance. The organization recommended reserved seating. The event will be presented at The Cedar City Childrens’ Musical Theater, located at 1579 N. Main St. in Cedar City.

Articles related to “CCCMT hosts Halloween dinner theater”