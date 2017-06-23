Cedar City Children’s Musical Theatre will hold an “Under the Sea” summer camp in June and July for kids ages 5–12. Planned activities include making costumes and scenery, doing makeup, and learning a song and dance.

There are three remaining sessions in the camp: June 26–29, July 10–13, and July 17–20. The camp runs from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. each day. The camp fee is $30.

Registration is available at cccmt.org. Cedar City Children’s Musical Theatre is located at 1579 N. Main St., suite 108, in Cedar City.

