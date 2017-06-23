Cedar City Children's Musical Theatre holds "Under the Sea" summer campCedar City Children’s Musical Theatre will hold an “Under the Sea” summer camp in June and July for kids ages 5–12. Planned activities include making costumes and scenery, doing makeup, and learning a song and dance.

There are three remaining sessions in the camp: June 26–29, July 10–13, and July 17–20. The camp runs from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. each day. The camp fee is $30.

Registration is available at cccmt.org. Cedar City Children’s Musical Theatre is located at 1579 N. Main St., suite 108, in Cedar City.

Jason Gottfried
Jason Gottfried is a freelance editor, writer, multi-instrumental musician, and composer transplanted to Utah from Nashville by way of Gainesville, Florida. He was formerly opinion editor of The Independent and wrote album reviews, opinion pieces, and satire news. Before that, he was editor of SOKY Happenings magazine and wrote a column, The Vociferous Vegan. He was also general manager of Nashville’s fabled The Wild Cow Vegetarian Restaurant and briefly co-owner of Gainesville's longtime staple vegetarian restaurant, Book Lover's Cafe. When he is away from the computer, he plays between Colorado and California as a live and session musician. His albums with Sean McDonald as ambient electroacoustic duo Vesica Piscis are streaming online: indolerecords.bandcamp.com/album/twin-yang mmmsound.bandcamp.com/album/optical-mystic He sexually identifies as an Apache AH-64 attack helicopter.